IRFU struggling to convince leading women's players to turn professional

The Ireland team line up for them anthems before the Women's Rugby Summer Tour match between Japan and Ireland at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo last August

The Ireland team line up for them anthems before the Women's Rugby Summer Tour match between Japan and Ireland at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo last August

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

The IRFU has work to do to secure the majority of its women’s internationals on professional contracts after a number of senior players turned down the union’s initial offers.

The governing body aims to have a group of 43 XVs and Sevens players tied down to centralised, paid contracts next season but so far it has struggled to convince the XVs players to sign up to full-time deals due to the level of wages on offer during a cost of living crisis and the lack of clarity on competition structures from next season.

