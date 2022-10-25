The IRFU has work to do to secure the majority of its women’s internationals on professional contracts after a number of senior players turned down the union’s initial offers.

The governing body aims to have a group of 43 XVs and Sevens players tied down to centralised, paid contracts next season but so far it has struggled to convince the XVs players to sign up to full-time deals due to the level of wages on offer during a cost of living crisis and the lack of clarity on competition structures from next season.

The Irish Independent understands that some players have been offered one-year deals worth €15,000-a-year plus incentives, although others have been offered better contracts on a scale that mirrors those on offer in rival countries.

It is understood that of the 18 full-time contracts offered to date, as few as seven have been accepted. The negotiations are being carried out on an individualised basis.

The union has approached a contingent of overseas-based players about moving back to Ireland as part of their plans, but as yet they have not convinced those playing in the Premier 15s in England to return.

Although there is a long-term plan to have centres of excellence based in each of the provinces, it is understood that contracted players would be required to train at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbotstown in north Dublin.

Some players are concerned that they can’t afford to base themselves in the capital on the level of pay on offer, while others are in jobs and are unwilling to sacrifice their current income.

A key concern for those players is a lack of clarity around what competition they would be playing in if they moved home.

The union says that contract work is ongoing and expect to be in a position to provide further clarity next week.

It intends to unveil their plans along with the second review into women’s rugby in the coming weeks, with Head of Women’s Performance Gillian McDarby at the forefront of the process along with David Nucifora.

That review, which follows the World Cup exit review from earlier this year, is expected to delve deep into the structures beneath the national team.

The union is expected to confirm the participation of two teams in a ‘Celtic’ competition from next year as they hope to move closer to a ‘provinces-first’ model that has proven so successful for the men’s game.

However, sceptics offer the opinion that there is not the same level of depth across the four provinces to make that model sustainable.

In the interim, it is likely that two teams made up of the best club players will be entered into a tournament that features sides from Wales and Scotland, which could take place in the new year before the Six Nations which gets under way in March.

That could see the interpros, currently scheduled for the spring, switch to a Christmas and early New Year window, meaning clubs would not see their best players for the rest of the season, notably the cup competition in the spring, after the AIL concludes in December.

Although relations between the union and players have improved since a group of 62 players wrote to the government expressing their lack of faith in the IRFU, the path to a better future remains laced with uncertainty.