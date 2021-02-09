| 0.8°C Dublin

IRFU should make the brave call and withdraw Sexton and Ryan from France clash

David Kelly

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton is attended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciarán Cosgrave during last Sunday's Guinness Six Nations Championship clash with Wales at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Photo: by Gareth Everett/Sportsfile Expand

Jonathan Sexton’s health is now a recurring headache.

As he currently proceeds through the benignly titled ‘return to play’ protocols which the Irish team management hope will free him to play against France this weekend, this much is fact, not fiction.

Sexton’s health is a concern ahead of the next international game because of injury.

