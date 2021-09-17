The IRFU has confirmed that it has received reports from all four provinces in relation to last weekend's shoddy changing facilities for the finale of the women's interpros at EnergiaPark.

A full review of the IRFU's matchday operations is taking place after Connacht and Ulster were forced to change for their game in a derelict area that had rubbish dumped and rats scurrying nearby.

The IRFU admitted they were “appalled” by the “unacceptable” scenes, which went viral after a video showed the atrocious conditions that the women's squads were subjected to.

The Connacht squad called for a full review, which the IRFU has already begun and now that the required reports have been submitted, the initial phase of the investigation can take place.

A short statement from the IRFU released on social media read: “Reports have now been received from each of the four provinces and the IRFU in relation to temporary facilities for the women's interprovincial matches at Energia Park last weekend.

“These reports will form the basis for the initial phase of the IRFU's review of the matter.”

Earlier this week, the IRFU told the Irish Independent: "Unfortunately, as Connacht team personnel arrived earlier than scheduled at Energia Park, match operations staff from Leinster were not yet at the ground and Connacht were advised of the incorrect area (the one previously used) to set-up their facilities. This error was compounded when Ulster were also set-up in this area."

Current Ireland players Garry Ringrose, Paul Boyle, Stacey Flood and Sam Monaghan voiced their disappointment at last week's events, with former internationals Niamh Briggs, Fiona Coghlan, Ali Miller and Alan Quinlan also hitting out at the disgraceful scenes.

The Ireland women's team will aim to put a turbulent week behind them by bouncing back to winning ways in Sunday's crucial World Cup qualifier against Italy.