IRFU performance director David Nucifora working on exit plans and may leave role in 2024

IRFU performance director David Nucifora has revealed that he is likely to leave his role in the next two years.

The Australian has been in the job since 2014 and his current contract expires after next year’s World Cup.

He was the first person to occupy the high-powered position which was created to make key decisions in the professional game and has been the most influential figure in Irish rugby over the course of the last decade.

Nucifora says he’s in talks to extend his current deal for a further period, but will use that time to transition to his replacement.

"My contract is until the end of the World Cup, and we're talking about extending that for a little bit further. That would probably involve looking at some type of transition in that period,” he said at a media briefing today.

“I think at some point, by the middle of 2024 I'll have been here 10 years, and I think that's a pretty good stretch.

"I think what we start to do is look at the future and I'm not saying that I'll definitely depart then, but we'll start thinking about who takes this role after me. You've got to keep evolving.”

Over the course of a 90 minute briefing, Nucifora outlined his concerns about the lack of action available for young players now that the United Rugby Championship has been compressed into an 18-game regular season and said he is looking at new, creative ways to challenge players.

He launched a strong defence of the Emerging Ireland tour that saw a group of players whisked away from the provinces during the opening rounds of the URC to play three games in South Africa and said he wants those players to take on teams from South Africa, England and France as much as possible in the years to come.

Nucifora said the union’s mission is to identify the top 50 players in Ireland ahead of next year’s World Cup.

“Our next task for the future is to work out how we house all the good players that have been created in the model,” he said.

"We have to think differently.

"Unless we want to sit back and lose our players elsewhere because other countries can come and pick off our best young players, we have to give them opportunity to play.

"So whether that is Emerging Ireland, or Ireland ‘A’, or whether it is something else it has to be looked at because, beyond that Under-20 group and with that professional contracted group and with the way that the URC is at the moment, what it allows and doesn’t allow us to do, we have to be creative.

"I was always in favour of the South African teams joining the URC.

"It’s early days but we are already seeing what they are bringing to the competitive landscape. I think that’s fantastic. I am not worried at all about the URC as a competition and what it brings us at that point and how our fit into the European competition exists at the moment.

"We have quality there, it is the quantity of games for the spread of our players.

"If you are creating a lot of good players which out model is then we have to find ways to allow them to play. Play in a meaningful way that they as players feel that they have a chance to advance, where that be provincial or to get to international rugby. They have got find a way to play.

“URC squads carry on average 45 players in the provinces and that is tough for our coaches to work that out and keep everyone happy when the competition model is as it is now. We are not playing rugby in those international windows, so we have to find a way.”



