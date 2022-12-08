IRFU need to find €1.4m to fund women’s game as they go down provincial route for elite players and streamline the AIL

Committee member Fiona Steed during the IRFU Women In Rugby Report media conference at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

THE IRFU require an additional €1.4m per annum to implement their women’s rugby strategy and have pledged to go in search of additional funding from government and sponsors.

This morning, Irish rugby’s governing body launched its ‘Women in Rugby – Action Plan Review’ at the Aviva Stadium.

The document will underpin their next five year plan and comes on the back of work by consultant Amanda Bennett and a union steering committee set up to assist her in her research.

Having spoken to stakeholders across the game, the union is set to pursue a model similar to the men’s professional game with the provinces taking their place in the hierarchy above the Energia All Ireland League which will be split into two six-team divisions rather than the current 10-team model (currently nine due to Malone RFC’s decision to withdraw).

With concerns among the current internationals about the competition structures among the factors behind a number of senior internationals turning down the professional deals now on offer from the IRFU, it remains to be seen whether this plan will win those players over.

There are plans for the development and improvement of the talent identification programmes and pathways, in coaching and in support structures to increase the number of players playing the game at both participation and elite levels.

The union is behind the playing number targets set out in its own strategic plan, but the pandemic is a key factor. Currently 3,113 adult women play rugby in Ireland, short of the 5,000 target while 4,863 girls are playing against a target of 6,000.

Of the clubs playing rugby in Ireland, 59 per cent offer girls and or women’s rugby, up from 21 per cent in 2018, while just 111 schools offer rugby which is up since 2018 when that figure stood at 87 but is short of the target of 200.

Coaching has grown hugely, with 923 female coaches in the game which is up from 179 and far higher than the 450 target.

Chief executive Kevin Potts conceded that the plans contained in the report require additional funding.

Currently, the union puts €5.5m into the women’s game directly and it has committed a further €1m on top of that, leaving them in need of €1.4m which they hope to get from other sources.

“We would be going to the government, and Sport Ireland to help step in in the medium term,” Potts explained.

"If there is any assistance we can get in terms or participation, and of course sponsorship will also be helpful.

"What I also say, the women's game is clearly a strategic priority for us, so we will work really hard to ensure we deliver that, and we would be hopeful of external sources of finances.

“The €5.5m is direct investment in the women's game, but all of our other programmes, we've invested €13m in the domestic game , all of those programmes are targeted at boys and girls, and men and women.

"The direct (€5.5m) piece is for specific programmes such as our women's XV, our women's Sevens programme, but all of the other initiatives around the domestic game programmes are targeted at both male and female.”

The players surveyed highlighted issues with coaching in particular.

“Over half of survey respondents didid not agree that female players have accss to adequate coaching, strength and conditioning and other programme support,” the report reads.

”Furthermore, only 40 per cent believe the existing pathway is visible and accessible.”

The union hopes that this plan will change that and has pledged to streamline the All Ireland League next season, while bulking up the interprovincial championships and taking part in a new Celtic Cup competition with Welsh and Scottish teams.

“Whilst there were a number and constructive proposals offered during the review, the fundamental question to be answered is aound the purpose of the AIL,” the report said.

"Based on feedback, there remains confusion about its purpose as a performance league, player development vehicle, community and recreational rugby competition or the natural top of a pyramid.”

With internationals set to be away for greater stretches of the season and more provincial involvement, it seems likely that clubs won’t see their top players for important parts of the season.

"The Interprovincial Championship will be the performance competition that offers national squad players and those that have not been selected internationally at any age group the opportunity to be identified and nurtured,” the report said.

The report recommends that the top six sides would form a top division, with the next best six in a second division with promotion and relegation.

It remains to be seen if they will go off this year’s table that would see a league with three teams from Dublin, one from Wicklow, Galway and Limerick and none from Ulster.

Fiona Steed, the Chair of the IRFU’s Women’s Sub-Committee and a former international, said the union would use the report to underpin its future plans.

“This isn't the strategy, but it will feed into the strategy, and that's a key component here, in part of the overall IRFU strategy. We're trying to embed the women's game into the fabric of the IRFU,” she said.

“This has had huge engagement, nearly 1,000 people either responded in terms of interviews, surveys, focus groups. It got right down into the clubs, the coaches, volunteers, parents, and I think we have a huge, rich body of knowledge of what girls want.

"We want a situation where you're in west Clare you can have a vision and dream that you can wear the green jersey or red jersey, or you can go to Ennis and can play adult rugby there, that it will be fit for what everybody wants, and there is something for everybody.”