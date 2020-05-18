IRFU 'looking at protocols which may allow rugby activities in clubs' before stage five of government roadmap

The IRFU have written to clubs reminding them not to return to training or any sort of rugby activity during phase one of the easing of restrictions. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Rugby clubs should not engage in any organised training or rugby activity during Phase One of the government's roadmap to reopen the country according to the IRFU.

Club activities were suspended on March 12 after the government extended restrictions on public gatherings and social distancing rules and, while today marked the first day of the easing of restrictions, the union has asked for patience from its constituent members.

The IRFU has written to club secretaries to remind them of their responsibility, adding they are investigating whether it may be possible to restart rugby activities before the sport is scheduled to be played during Phase Five, which is currently planned for August 10.

The union's professional teams remain at home after their return to training was delayed pending a plan to restart the sport.

The IRFU's medical director Dr Rod McLaughlin was appointed to the government's 'Return to Sport Expert Group' last weekend. That committee will guide national governing bodies on their steps to return to play safely.

And the IRFU say clubs must not rush back to action ahead of schedule.

"The IRFU are looking at protocols which may allow rugby activities in clubs to proceed before that day, but it will not be in Phase 1 or Step 1 (in Northern Ireland)," the letter said.

"In the meantime, we are urging everyone in our community to continue to adhere to public health measures and play their part in minimising the risks associated with COVID-19.

"We acknowledge there is an appetite among clubs to facilitate physical activity for their members and the wider community. Rugby clubs play a vital role in the wider community as amenities for physical and mental wellbeing.

"Many field-sports facilities are also used as walking tracks and some clubs may wish to facilitate such activities.

"Clubs must ensure that any such activity adheres strictly to government measures in place."

