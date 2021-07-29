IRFU hoping for ‘meaningful’ numbers at games next season as Philip Browne issues stark financial warning

THE IRFU is hopeful that crowds will be able to attend rugby matches in "meaningful" numbers when the season resumes in September as it hopes to begin some form of recovery from its Covid-19 cash crisis.

However, chief executive Philip Browne warned the IRFU AGM today that without government support the union will have to look at further budget cuts later this year.

Having realigned its financial reporting to match the new global season there was no financial update from Honorary Treasurer Patrick Kennedy, who will instead reveal the scale of the impact of the pandemic in November.

However, Kennedy warned that rugby in Ireland is "far from out of the woods" after a damaging period in which fans have been largely locked out of stadiums. He added that the support of sponsors, the government, broadcasters and patrons has got them through to this point.

Browne did not rule out another round of cuts at the union, which saw around 20 staff made redundant this year.

The IRFU had already put its non-playing staff on a four-day week last year while it brokered a deal with players that saw them take pay-cuts and deferrals on a scaled basis, which saw top earners take the most pain.

Overall, the union has reduced its cost base by 10pc with 20 staff made redundant in a bid to keep the show on the road.

“Irish Rugby is continuing to grapple with the most significant financial crisis in our history and we are expecting to report another year of losses in 2021, when our audited accounts are released later this year," chief executive Philip Browne said.

“We have made encouraging progress in recent weeks with the return of increasing numbers of supporters to various sporting and cultural events, which leaves us hopeful that fans may return in meaningful numbers to our grounds in autumn.

"I would like to thank the government, in particular Minister Chambers and his department officials for their commitment to facilitating the safe progressive return of fans to stadia.

“As the only sporting organisation fully supporting a professional game, we are dependent on the national and provincial teams’ ability to generate revenues which have been decimated by the impact of COVID restrictions since March 2020.

“The schemes available from the government are vitally important to on-going operations, but these result in accumulated debt of circa €30m in PAYE to date, this will eventually have to be paid.

“Without additional government funding in 2021, and a return of fans to our stadia in meaningful numbers later this year, the IRFU would once again have to review all activities and swiftly implement another round of very unpalatable cost reductions.

"Further cuts, if necessary, would have a significant impact on the organisation and all activities from grassroots to pro game pathways.”

Des Kavanagh will continue in his role as union president after his year in charge was affected by Covid-19 restrictions, while Fiona Steed of Munster and Yvonne Comer of Connacht were appointed to the Union Committee as the IRFU moves towards a 2023 target of having a minimum of one in four nominees to the Committee from each province being female.