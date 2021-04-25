| 3.7°C Dublin

IRFU hiding away from the critical questions surrounding women's game

Brendan Fanning

Wrong sort of compelling message being sent out as union leave women’s coach Griggs swinging in wind

Ireland women's head coach Adam Griggs. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland women's head coach Adam Griggs. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Deliver communications which give out a clear, consistent and compelling message around the vital role of women and girls in Irish rugby . . .

There were moments during last week’s slalom through the women’s rugby journey in Ireland when you had to go outside for some air before returning to the screen. Just to see if the above message — taken from the IRFU Strategic Plan 2018-23 — was still there.

