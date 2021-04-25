IRFU hiding away from the critical questions surrounding women's game

Deliver communications which give out a clear, consistent and compelling message around the vital role of women and girls in Irish rugby . . .

There were moments during last week’s slalom through the women’s rugby journey in Ireland when you had to go outside for some air before returning to the screen. Just to see if the above message — taken from the IRFU Strategic Plan 2018-23 — was still there.

It’s one of the five strategic priorities for women’s rugby in this country. Often reports like that numb you with dense management speak, disappearing into a black hole, but not that one.

Whatever bit of business you might be about to conduct, you could refer to that collection of words and see if it tallies. Simple.

Yet you could drive a JCB through what the plan said and what was actually rolled out in the name of the women’s game last week.

It started with the Ireland coach Adam Griggs pulling a pin from an unseen grenade and rolling it down a busy thoroughfare. It ended yesterday at Donnybrook with his team comfortable winners in a poor game.

In between there was an example of the extraordinary disconnect in a system that prides itself on being tight and functional, thus compensating for the modest playing base in this country. The picture presented was that no one knew who was doing what.

If you were trying to spin this one into a corner where it quietly toppled over you’d be tempted to throw Griggs under the bus. In fairness, he hopped off the kerb under his own steam when giving it the ‘I’m not great on names’ line when asked who was running the show in 55 Lansdowne Road.

You might ring a few hacks writing about this story and plead for leniency. Tell them Griggsy ain’t no Jurgen Klopp. Or Rassie Erasmus. Point to the hard landing he gave former captain Claire Molloy, left out of yesterday’s matchday squad.

But you know what, he’s doing a decent catering job with only loaves and fishes. So give him a break lads.

Then hang up pronto because the hacks, awkward hoors that they are, might say they are more interested in the bigger picture than the sight of the women’s coach fumbling around in the dark for the light switch, with his boxing gloves on.

They might start banging on about the IRFU’s Strategic Plan. They might ask something like: “How do you lads actually settle on your targets? How do you pitch your women’s Six Nations performance over the period of the plan at one title win, along with consistent top-three finishes, as well as World Cup qualification featuring a top-six finish?”

We can only infer that the Union considered it less damaging to leave Griggs swinging in the wind than open the door to more questions. Otherwise someone might ask for an explanation on how the plan is put together, and who crunches the numbers.

In the world of the bookmaker there are traders who do this sort of stuff. They price up matches based on relative probability. If the price is wrong they get rinsed. If it’s right they move on to the next job with a warm glow.

If they’re very good they probably get a bonus — if they’re not then you’d imagine they get the door. The trader gets the feedback within a few days and it happens many times a season, so there is a bank of data on their performance. It is continuous assessment brought to life.

In the rugby world — at least the Irish one — it’s a different drill.

In professional sport we are told constantly it’s a results-based business, so this governs whether coaches stay or go. But in head office it’s not that straightforward. For example, there is no continuous assessment — or at least none in public — of the IRFU team leaders.

Every so often David Nucifora, the IRFU Performance Director, does his version of the Queen’s Speech, and then retreats. He briefs us, he takes questions, then he turns his phone off.

We wondered about that policy last week, given what had just unfolded. This was the IRFU’s version of the FAI fiasco over the way they treated the women’s national squad.

True, the IRFU don’t ask the rugby girls to share tracksuits and get changed in the jacks, but evidently they are happy to hide when there are critical questions about leadership of a programme with extraordinarily ambitious goals.

So if you had been hoping Anthony Eddy, the IRFU Director of Women’s Rugby, might have given Griggs a day off and hosted a news conference himself, you would have been disappointed.

If you thought it made sense for him to explain why Griggs had been so confused, and to explain exactly what course the women’s game is on, how it might bounce back post-Covid, and any other business that might interest stakeholders, then you were of a different mindset to the IRFU.

It’s worth remembering that when the union launched their Strategic Plan, aiming for 20pc of the game here to involve women, they were asking for trust. Yes folks, it’s a huge leap, but we’re up for this.

Turns out they’re not. Turns out they’re hunkering down in the corner waiting for Griggsgate to blow over. It may not be what the Strategic Plan called for, but it sends out a clear, consistent and compelling message all the same.