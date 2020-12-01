IRFU hand rugby clubs €4m from Sport Ireland emergency funds

The IRFU have allocated rugby clubs €4m to help with losses due to Covid-19. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Club rugby in Ireland has been handed a major boost after the IRFU allocated it €4 million of the €18 million emergency funding it received from Sport Ireland.

All 166 eligible clubs, who were directly linked to verifiable losses, were invited to apply for funding, with those whose application was deemed successful set to be able to access the extra cash in the coming weeks.

With many clubs facing insolvency or indeed closure, the IRFU have moved to help those in most need.

"Clubs understand what they need to do if they are to continue to provide an essential outlet for health and wellbeing in their communities," IRFU Rugby Development Director Colin McEntee said.

"Sustainable financial structures and the ability to diversify fundraising streams and engaging members in new ways will be critical.

"But clubs exist to allow rugby players to play rugby and right now that means doing everything to prevent the spread of Covid-19. They have demonstrated proven compliance with the public health measures that keep us safe and will continue to do so."

Online Editors