IRFU expected to follow RFU’s lead by reducing tackle height in the amateur game to below the waist

THE IRFU is understood to be strongly considering following the lead of their English counterparts by lowering the tackle height in the amateur game.

Yesterday, the RFU announced one of the most significant law changes in rugby history when it confirmed that players must tackle at or below the waist from next season.

The move is an attempt to reduce the number of concussions and brain injuries and will affect every game at age-grade and senior level up to the level below the second-tier Championship in the men’s game and every level below the Premier 15s in the women’s game.

The change has the support of World Rugby and other unions are expected to fall into line, with the Irish union set to discuss it at committee level in the coming weeks.

It is not yet known whether the change would apply to the All Ireland League.

The introduction of the new law yesterday drew fierce criticism from amateur players and coaches, while referees have expressed concern at being able to referee the tackle under the directive.

The English union say the change is based on evidence based on data gathered alongside World Rugby since 2016. The law change has been trialled at various stages in England, South Africa and France, while data has also been gathered during a mouthguard study by Otago University in New Zealand.

It comes amid a growing focus on brain injuries and fears that participation numbers will drop if changes are not made, but it has been met with criticism from those who believe the change is too drastic and may force players out of the game.

There is also the growing threat of former players taking legal action, with 55 former amateur players joining the class-action lawsuit against World Rugby and the RFU and the Welsh Rugby Union on Wednesday.

“Evidence from our own research and from around the world clearly shows that lowering the tackle height will reduce head impact exposure and the risk of concussion,” RFU president Nigel Gillingham said.

“The tackle will remain the primary method of stopping the ball-carrier using safe techniques that are taught from an early age.”

France introduced similar rules in 2019 after a spate of rugby-related deaths, and reported a 63pc reduction in head-on-head contacts.