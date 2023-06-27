IRFU development plan takes big step forward as union launches Women’s U-20 programme

Ireland will field a Women’s U-20 team for the first time next month after the IRFU launched a new programme that will fill a big gap in the development pathway between underage and senior international level.

A 26-player squad will compete in a triangular tournament against Italy and Scotland next month in Rome.

Forty-four players took part in a screening programme to identify players, with head coach Neill Alcorn naming the 26 players next Wednesday.

Ireland will travel to Italy on July 21 and will train with the Italians and Scots, before playing two 40-minute matches on Friday, July 28.

Former Ireland international Katie Fitzhenry, who is the union’s National Talent Squad and Talent Identification Manager, welcomed the introduction of the U-20s programme.

“We’re delighted to be adding another important layer to our Women’s Pathway with an Ireland Women’s U20s squad coming together for the first time this summer,” she said.

“The National and Provincial Talent Coaches have been working hard to identify players from all levels of our Pathway structure in recent months and we had 44 players come together last weekend for a really positive screening camp.

“It is an exciting opportunity for us to further accelerate the development of our best young talent, with players not only being exposed to a High Performance environment and high-quality coaching, strength and conditioning, nutritional and medical support whilst in camp in Dublin, but then being given the chance to test those skills against their peers from Italy and Scotland.”

Alcorn will be assisted by Matt Gill and Larissa Muldoon, who are both members of the IRFU’s new pathway staff.