IRFU considering joint bid for 2031 World Cup

The IRFU is considering whether to join forces with England, Wales and Scotland to launch a bid for the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

Having failed in a solo bid to bring the 2023 tournament to these shores, the Irish union is in discussions on a joint-effort along with its nearest neighbours.

The collaboration would bring the IRFU into partnership with the Welsh and Scottish unions who voted against their attempt to host the tournament.

Wales voted for South Africa, while Scotland backed the ultimate winners France.

In the wake of that heavily criticised process, World Rugby has overhauled the bidding process.

It opened the bidding for the 2027 and 2031 tournaments this week, saying joint-bids are being welcomed.

Australia are being tipped to welcome the competition in 2027, while the United States is expected to bid for the 2031 edition.

The tournament is a big money spinner for hosts, but the initial outlay requires large government backing and given the financial impact of the pandemic it is believed unions are in favour of sharing those costs.

Ireland's disappointment at losing out on the 2023 tournament was compounded by the fact that the union and the government spent €3.25m between them on the project. At the time, union chief Philip Browne said it was unlikely to try again with a solo effort.

In a statement to The Guardian, an RFU spokesperson confirmed that talks are underway.

"The four rugby unions of the UK and Ireland are considering the merits of a joint bid to host the (2031) Rugby World Cup,” the statement read.

"Collective discussions with government partners across the UK and Ireland have not yet taken place and a decision on whether to bid has not yet been made."

The IRFU has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The World Cup has not been hosted jointly in the professional era, although Ireland was one of several countries that held matches during the 1999 tournament which was formally held in Wales, while Cardiff played host to quarter-finals during the 2007 and 2015 World Cups which were held in France and England.

Ireland last formally hosted the World Cup as part of a joint-effort with the other 'Home Unions' in 1991, with Australia beating New Zealand in the semi-final at Lansdowne Road.

Online Editors