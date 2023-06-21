IRFU come down hard on All-Ireland League winners Terenure after fans cause damage at Aviva Stadium

Terenure players celebrate with the trophy after the Energia All-Ireland League Men's Division 1A Final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

All-Ireland League winners Terenure College RFC will play the first home match of their title defence behind closed doors next season as punishment their supporters’ behaviour at the Aviva Stadium at last month’s final.

The IRFU has confirmed that the Dublin club have agreed to pay €12,300 to cover the cost of damage caused to the stadium during their win over Clontarf.

One supporter has been hit with a five-year suspension from rugby activities after being ejected from the ground during the match.

Terenure were initially hit with an order to play the first two home games of their season behind closed doors, but the second game has been suspended for two years on appeal.

The sanction means that only players, coaches, match officials, support staff and club officials will be allowed attend, with no pre-match function or away fans permitted at Lakelands which will hit their revenue streams.

The identity of their first opponents is not yet known, but the first round of games is scheduled for the weekend of October 7.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 21st June

Terenure won the final 50-22 in front of a record 8,642 crowd for an All-Ireland League final, avenging the previous year’s defeat to the same side and securing their first title.

The club is understood to have cooperated fully with the IRFU in the aftermath and has committed to educating its members and supporters around their behaviour at matches in the future.

Terenure College RFC have been approached for comment.