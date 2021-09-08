IRFU CEO Philip Browne set to retire from role at the end of 2021

IRFU CEO Philip Browne will depart his role at the end of the year. Image credit: Sportsfile.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne will retire from his position at the end of 2021.

Browne, who took up the role of CEO in 1998, has worked in the IRFU since 1992. In a statement, Browne said that he had initially decided to step away when he turned 60, but Covid-19 prompted him to extend his stay in order to help navigate the union through the crisis.

Browne said: “It has long been my intention to retire from the role of Chief Executive to coincide with reaching the age of 60. I delayed my decision, given the recent extraordinary pressures on Irish rugby, as a result of the Covid Pandemic.

“I now believe we are at a point where it is possible to commence plotting a sustainable route out of the pandemic and engage in a structured approach to future longer-term planning, hence the announcement of my decision at this time.

"I would like to thank the various Union committees with whom I have worked and the staff of the Union for their unwavering support as, together, we oversaw the constant changes required to ensure the Union remained relevant to its constituents and the world game.

“I intend, in time, to reflect on possible future part-time commitments but, as of now, have no definite plans.”