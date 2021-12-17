IRFU bow to pressure and vow to publish reviews into women’s game as it offers olive branch to former players

The IRFU has offered an olive branch to the 59 current and former players who expressed their lack of confidence in their governance of the women's game in a major about-turn in strategy this morning.

The union has pledged to publish in full the two ongoing reviews into women's rugby in Ireland, a move that they hope will assuage the fears of the players who penned the letter to government. One review, being chaired by Amanda Bennett, is into the failure to qualify for next year's World Cup and is expected to be ready in January, while the other - which is into the wider structures of the game - will be ready in later in the spring.

After initially "refuting" the claims of the players who wrote to Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin and Minister for State with responsibility for Sport Jack Chambers, the union now says it "regrets" the situation that's developed and now promises to "work tirelessly to mend and build the relationship between the Union and our players".

That the union's response fell short of what was expected by government was made clear by Minister Chambers in his exchanges with an Oireachtas Committee on women's participation in sport on Wednesday.

He and Minister Martin have pledged to meet the players and the union next week.

The union has now offered to meet a delegation of current and former players in the new year, after changing strategy at an IRFU Committee meeting last night.

Read More

"The IRFU confirms that it intends to fully publish the two independent reviews currently being undertaken into women’s rugby," an IRFU statement read.

"The review of the Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification campaign and the wider review of the Women in Rugby Action Plan are both being undertaken by Amanda Bennett and her colleagues at FairPlay (Ltd).

"The decision was made at the December meeting of the Union Committee where the IRFU committed to transparency in this review process.

"The IRFU expects that the initial review, into the RWC21 qualification campaign, will be completed by Amanda Bennett, and her colleagues, in January, while the wider review is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2022 (subject to completion).

"The IRFU wishes to assure all those devoted to rugby, including the players who issued the recent letter to Government Ministers, that the situation that developed, particularly in the last week, is regrettable and we will work tirelessly to mend and build the relationship between the Union and our players.

"We are committed to the development of the women’s game, from grassroots to elite level, to provide the opportunity for girls and women to enjoy lifelong participation in rugby.

"The IRFU will seek to meet a delegation from the women’s group early in the New Year and assures them that their views will be listened to and fed into future planning.

"The IRFU hope to meet with Minister Chambers next week."