IRFU believes competition structures will prevent exodus of top women players

The IRFU believes it is moving towards a place where top players will not want to leave for England to play higher level rugby.

The union yesterday launched its ‘Women in Rugby – Action Plan Review’ at the Aviva Stadium, a document that will underpin its next strategic review on the future of the women’s game.

Chief executive Kevin Potts said the union has committed an additional €1m to the women’s game on top of the €5.5m already budgeted, but admitted it needs to find a further €1.4m to cover the cost of all of the facets of the plan.

The union has launched its contract model, with 29 sevens and XVs players taking up deals that sees them train full-time at the High Performance Centre in Abbotstown on sala ries between €15,000-30,000, which could rise to €45,000 with incentives.

​A number of leading internationals, including captain Nichola Fryday, Neve Jones and Sam Monaghan, have opted to remain in England to play Premier XVs, and Railway Union coach John Cronin yesterday warned that more are contemplating a move after Christmas because the AIL finishes with tonight’s final.

However, IRFU performance and pathways manager Gillian McDarby believes that the addition of a Celtic Cup, an enhanced interpros with home and away fixtures and the addition of more internationals through the Women’s XVs competition will be sufficient to tempt those players home on central contracts.

“If you look at the whole season and what that will look like in a year’s time, you’re looking at interpros in December, January as well and it’s a pretty jammed season and plenty of high-level competition for those girls,” she said.

“That will encourage people back and that’s why we need to put these structures in place because the reason they left was because they didn’t have the level of competition needed to make themselves better.

“We’re working strategically with other unions to get these competitions up to encourage these players back and keep them here.”

McDarby reiterated the IRFU stance that players will be picked on merit and not based on where they’re playing.

However, she could not put a number on the quantity of AIL games international players will play.

Currently a nine-team league that runs from September to December, the union plans to form two six-team divisions, which will mean 10 regular season games plus end-of-season play-offs.

Fiona Steed, chair of the IRFU’s Women’s Committee, said they will meet next week to decide which teams will participate and will consult the clubs in January

The former Ireland international moved to allay fears about the imbalance that currently exists in the interpros, where Ulster have not won a game in years and only have one senior club, Cooke, who lost eight out of eight this season.

Privately, players have expressed concerns about training standards at the provinces, while some players travel long distances without getting expenses in the current set-up.

“There’s a piece to be done on the interpros, what does it look like. Does it have a home and away, how do we support that,” Steed said.

“There’s chat out there about mileage, nobody should be out of pocket for paying for their province.

“We’re a long way away. There’s still work to be done, but the provinces, their CEOs and the heads of rugby are really engaged. It takes time.”