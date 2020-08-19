IRFU awaiting clarity over the latest changes

Organisers are already struggling with the limit of 200 people in the stadium which means the teams involved will not have as many players and support staff as they normally would on match day

The IRFU are awaiting clarity from Government on what the latest public health measures mean for rugby before commenting, WRITES RÚAIDHRÍ O'CONNOR.

The sport is set to resume behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium this weekend, with Leinster facing Munster on Saturday and Connacht taking on Ulster on Sunday.

News that behind-closed-doors sport will continue into September will come as a major financial blow to the IRFU and the provinces.

Irish Independent