IRFU apologise over ‘poorly worded’ concussion feature concerning amateur players in match programme

Player welfare group voiced concern at the Irish rugby union’s statement

The IRFU has come in for criticism for what was branded as “information lacking accuracy and credibility” in Saturday's match programme for the meeting of Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

The IRFU has apologised for what it describes as a “poorly worded” statement relating to concussion included in last Saturday’s match programme for Ireland’s World Cup warm-up win over Italy.

The union has come under fire for what has been branded as “information lacking accuracy and credibility”.

The match programme article, titled ‘Concussion updates – What you need to know’ stated the following under the heading ‘Is concussion treatable?’

“Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that amateur players are at risk of mental health or neurological disorders later in life after exposure to repetitive head impacts.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 8th August

Player welfare group Progressive Rugby, which it states is made up of expert medics, elite players, academics and coaches, voiced their concern at the IRFU’s statement, with Professor Bill Ribbans saying: “Education on concussion, and separately chronic traumatic encephalopathy is key to retaining confidence in and growing the game of rugby union.

“While we welcome the use of match-day programmes to spread the message, it is hugely disappointing that the IRFU have presented information lacking accuracy and credibility.

“While the community game, like the women’s game, lacks comprehensive research, at least one piece of credible research from New Zealand demonstrates cognitive impairment in amateur players who suffered concussions.”

In a statement released to the Irish Independent, the IRFU issued the following apology: “The IRFU accepts that there was a piece in the match programme related to concussion that was poorly worded and we apologise for any offence taken.

“It was our intention to highlight the findings of the last International Conference on Concussion in Sport, held in Amsterdam in October 2022, which concluded that former male amateur athletes were not at increased risk compared with men from the general population.”

The game has been rocked in recent time, with former players taking legal action against World Rugby and various unions, including the IRFU, after alleging they suffered brain injuries during their careers.