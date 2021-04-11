IRFU and Government in talks to save Ireland's Women's Six Nations clash against France and Champions Cup

Ireland's Six Nations clash with France is hanging in the balance. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The IRFU and the government are working on ways to allow Ireland's Women's team take on France at Energia Park in Donnybrook next Saturday as planned and the discussions will have a huge knock-on effect for the men's game after Leinster were drawn away to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup semi-final.

France will be added to the list of countries from where passengers will have to quarantine in a hotel for a minimum of 10 days from Thursday under the government's Covid-19 regulations and currently there is no exemption for elite sports teams.

A spokesperson for the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media told Independent.ie that "engagements are ongoing between government departments to develop options to facilitate sporting activity involving travel to/from countries on the mandatory quarantine list."

Toulouse back-row Rynhardt Elstadt missed his team's win over Munster last weekend because he had spent time in his native South Africa before he was due to arrive in Ireland, while Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes and Dundalk's Sonne Nattestad had to quarantine in hotels after playing international games for Cape Verde and the Faroe Islands in recent weeks.

The IRFU is likely to seek an exemption for elite sports teams when it begins discussions with the department this week

The government's decision will have major ramifications for the rest of the rugby season, with Leinster set to take on Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle in the semi-final of this year's Heineken Champions Cup on the weekend of April 30/May 1.

It could also allow South African teams to participate in the Rainbow Cup, with organisers still hopeful of fulfilling that tournament if they can base the South African franchises in Ireland for their matches in June.

Ireland opened their Six Nations campaign with a comprehensive win over Wales on Saturday and will be desperate to build on that result after a massively disrupted year.

"We are in close contact with the IRFU who are addressing with the Irish authorities the latest travel restrictions. We are exploring all possible options to play the Ireland versus France match," a Six Nations spokesperson said.

The IRFU say they are "investigating all possible options" and could even move the game to Belfast's Kingspan Stadium if the exemption is not granted.

