Ireland star Molloy is excited by ‘massive’ women’s Lions tour plans

A feasibility study into the viability of a women’s Lions tour is under way.

Backed by sponsors Royal London, the study will gauge commercial, union and player interest over the coming months with a view to publishing the report later this year.

With the enforced move of this year’s Women’s Six Nations into its own window in April and the announcement of a new global schedule for Women’s rugby, including an annual global tournament from 2023, mean there is momentum behind the international scene right now and Ireland international Claire Molloy believes we are at a pivotal point in the sport’s development.

If a squad was being picked today, 60-cap openside flanker Molloy would be in contention for a place on the plane and she believes the idea has huge merit.

“I think it’s massive,” she said.

“It’s further progression in parity between the genders in the sport, that any young player either boy or girl can dream of wearing the red shirt. It’s a massive step forward.

“The feasibility study is an investment in looking at something, it’s the first time it has ever been done and it’s been well-publicised, highlighting the investment of a major company in the women’s game and that increases the commercial value of the game automatically.

“It is a blank canvas for us, the women’s game will have a global calendar and there will be a set window every year that could be the Lions’ window.

“The opportunity to tour different nations, whether it’s New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, but with the women’s game you could have a North American tour or a stop-off.

“Or, you could take advantage of the high standard of the club game in the English league as a warm-up game. You get strong spectator support in France too, so I think there’s lots of opportunities to look slightly different for a women’s tour.

“The touring aspect is vital to the Lions as a team, for it to be commercially viable and to get the most out of it there has to be that gelling period, fixtures to play before the main event of three Tests or however that would work.”

Although Ireland have a bye for the first weekend of this year’s Six Nations, Molloy and Co get under way on April 10 when they face Wales with a 5pm kick-off time and the game being shown on RTÉ.

“Six Nations is a huge tournament, but it’s been a shared stage,” Molloy said.

“This is the first time we hold the main event ourselves, the fixture times are prime broadcasting times, there’s no overlap and the use of terrestrial stations means everyone can access the game.

“That’s just really exciting to see that visibility.

“It’s the first time there’ll be a women’s fantasy competition for supporters to get involved in and get to know more players from different countries. This tournament provides a huge opportunity to showcase the women’s game.”

