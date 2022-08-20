Ireland’s young guns seek to shine against Japan

Leinster's Dannah O'Brien will be be making her debut for Ireland today. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A blank page, in many respects, for Greg McWilliams’ new-look side today, particularly in the backs as they begin their historic two-Test tour in Japan at Etopa Stadium in Shizuoka.

The last time an Irish side visited here, the consequences were catastrophic; defeat accelerating Joe Schmidt’s demise and that of another doomed World Cup campaign in 2019.

Another setback will not be so grave for this particular outfit, one bristling with novelty with a half-dozen debuts led by the impish Tullow ten Dannah O’Brien.

An experienced pack can add ballast but also ball-playing ability against a side renowned for handling, not kicking, in a game likely to be fast, furious and fun.

Set-piece solidity is the only demand; elsewhere, an evolution in style will be evidenced.

Japan are captained by tighthead prop Saki Minami in her 24th Test while the side also sees the return of Kyoko Hosokawa at No 7 and Moe Tsukui at scrum-half, both of whom last played for the Sakura Fifteen in their 12-10 victory over the Australians in May.

Barnstorming utility forward and try-scoring machine Seina Saito, who scored three tries in the recent Tests against South Africa, will earn her 30th Test cap for Japan from the reserves bench, while starting lock Misaki Suzuki will also reach the 30-cap milestone.

Japan v Ireland,

Live, TG4, (11am Irish time)