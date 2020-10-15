Ireland's top young rugby talent line up for IRFU Academy 7s tournament

Gavin Mullin left Leinster at the end of last season to be involved with the IRFU's 7s set-up

A plethora of the country's most exciting young talents will be involved in this weekend's inaugural IRFU Academy 7s tournament.

Ireland will take on Munster, Connacht and Ulster in the first of three one-day tournaments over the coming weeks, designed to provide some much-needed game time for players.

As reported by Independent.ie yesterday, Leinster have dropped out of the tournament due a number of injuries and international call-ups within their squad.

It is envisaged that Leinster will take part in rounds 2 and 3, which are due to be held on October 31 and November 7.

Ireland will take on each of the other three provinces as Anthony Eddy's side look to get minutes under their belts following the cancellation of the World Series due to Covid-19.

Gavin Mullin, son of former Ireland international Brendan, left Leinster at the end of last season, and has since been involved with the Sevens set-up.

Mullin will get a chance to impress ahead of next year's World Series and Olympic qualifying bid.

Munster have named a strong squad, which includes the likes of Jack O'Sullivan, Liam Coombes, Calvin Nash and Matt Gallagher, as well as the hugely exciting Sean French, Jonathan Wren and Jack Crowley.

Ulster have named senior players such as Dave Shanahan, Greg Jones and Marcus Rea, while Aaron Sexton and Cormac Izuchukwu will bring plenty of Sevens experience.

Connacht's squad is much less experienced, but the likes Oran McNulty and Dylan Tierney-Martin are ones to watch.

"This tournament provides opportunity and exposure to players on so many levels - firstly they get the opportunity to play some rugby, to test themselves against a National team and on the other hand, the National team has the opportunity to show what they do," Eddy, the IRFU Director of Women's and Sevens Rugby, said.

"It also puts some young players in the frame for National selection at a later date and is valuable game-time for all players involved.

"I expect the tournament to be very competitive and over the three legs, you would hope to see some real improvement in all the teams."



IRFU Academy 7s Squads:

Ireland: Aaron O'Sullivan, Ian Fitzpatrick, Gavin Mullin, Peter Maher, Jack Kelly, Mark Roche, Billy Dardis, Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy, Duran Krummeck, Steven Kilgallon, Jordan Conroy, Eanna Madden.

Connacht: Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings, Oran McNulty, Sean O’Brien, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Donnacha Byrne, Hubert Costello, Declan Adamson, Dylan Tierney, Oisin McCormack, Joshua Dunne.

Munster: Eoghan Clarke, Scott Buckley, Jack Daly, Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, Jonathan Wren, Sean French, Jack O'Sullivan, Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes, Calvin Nash, Matt Gallagher.

Ulster: Azur Allison, Ben Carson, Lewis Finlay, Hayden Hyde, Bruce Houston, Cormac Izuchukwu, Greg Jones, Conor Rankin, Marcus Rea, Aaron Sexton, David Shanahan.



IRFU Academy 7s Schedule - Saturday October 17



Connacht v Ulster, IRFU High Performance Centre, 11am

Ireland v Munster, IRFU High Performance Centre, 11.22am

Ireland v Connacht, IRFU High Performance Centre, 12.02pm

Munster v Ulster, IRFU High Performance Centre, 12.22pm

Ulster v Ireland, IRFU High Performance Centre, 1.06pm

Connacht v Munster, IRFU High Performance Centre, 1.28pm

