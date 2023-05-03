Ireland’s Rugby World Cup pool rivals South Africa and Scotland sweating on injuries to key players

The Rugby World Cup may be four months’ away, but the spectre of injuries ruling players out is already upon us and Ireland’s pool rivals South Africa and Scotland have major concerns over key players.

The man who lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019, Siya Kolisi, is in danger of missing this year’s tournament after undergoing knee surgery.

The Sharks star suffered the injury against Munster two weeks’ ago and, while the South African Rugby Union are tight-lipped on his recovery, there are growing fears in the Rainbow Nation that the influential skipper may be sidelined.

Leading lock Eben Etzebeth is also out with the shoulder injury he suffered against Munster in the Heineken Champions Cup last 16 game last month, but he says he expects to be back for the Rugby Championship which kicks off in July and will act as a World Cup warm-up for the teams involved.

Kolisi underwent the operation on Friday and Springbok team doctor Jerome Mampane said it was too early to make any reliable forecasts on when he may be able to return to play.

“We wish Siya well during his recovery and we know that he will do everything possible to return to play soon as possible,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said.

Scotland, meanwhile, look set to be without second-row Jonny Gray who has dislocated his kneecap while playing for Exeter Chiefs in their Champions Cup semi-final loss to La Rochelle last weekend.

“It’s relatively serious without being the worst it could be,” Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter said.

“From what I’ve been told unless the operation goes exceptionally well and his recovery is exceptionally quick, I would say he is very doubtful for the World Cup.

“It’s a patella tendon injury; he’s dislocated his kneecap.

“Fortunately the other major ligaments within the knee are all stable.

“It’s a relatively complex patella tendon injury, which is going to require surgery this week, and there’s a relatively long period of rehab

“We are hopeful to have him back fairly early next season, especially with the Premiership starting late next year with the World Cup first.”

Gray, 29, has won 77 caps for Scotland and his absence from the World Cup in France would be a blow for Gregor Townsend’s side.

Scotland start their World Cup campaign against defending champions South Africa in Marseille on September 10, and face Ireland in their final Pool B game on October 7.