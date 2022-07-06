A while back we got into one of those circular debates with someone over squad building and how it should shape team selection in big games.

The other side was driven mostly by the needs of a World Cup, that once it came into view it should be the North Star.

Our own view was, and is, that outside of Tests against Tier 2 nations you should mostly be picking the best available, because Test rugby is as it sounds: a test.

There will be a time to rotate in a couple of areas because that’s what’s best for the wellbeing of the squad at the time.

Players want to play. They tend to become very unhappy if their job description doesn’t go beyond bag holding and running interference in the warm-up.

Not only does it serve for better morale but it separates some – not all – players from the idea that, whatever happens, their place is not up for grabs. Moreover when you rotate and get the right result it promotes confidence across the board.

A bit like offloading, it’s best done from a position of strength rather than when you’re being emptied in the tackle and shedding baggage, which happens to include the ball.

So, would you say Ireland are in a position of strength now against New Zealand?

For Andy Farrell the thought process for Test 2 in Dunedin has to be the same as that for Auckland last weekend. The series is alive until it is pronounced otherwise, so pick the best 23 to keep the heart beating and blood flowing.

Even if they get pumped under the roof on Saturday, the change up for Wellington should be restrained by the rendezvous midweek with the Maori.

This of course brings Johnny Sexton back centre stage. Farrell has two questions to answer here: Is Sexton the best 10 to help square the series? If yes then is he fit?

The first is a gimme. The head coach is utterly invested in his captain who as it happens would have been an influential voice in Farrell getting the job, succeeding Joe Schmidt.

There are similarities between them in how they behave on the field, under fire. There is no reverse gear.

So while some of us in February last year reckoned Sexton, then playing like a drain, would be better off folding his tent, both player and coach simply buckled up and drove on. They were proved right. Sexton put back on the yellow jersey and the peleton fell into line behind the home-and-hosed race leader.

If this was a little awkward for us then it was equally so for Farrell, for every minute took his number 10 closer to his 37th birthday – it falls next week - and the World Cup.

The fear was and is that a breakdown between here and France next year renders all those miles wasted in pursuit of Ireland breaking new ground at that tournament.

But that’s the price you pay for following a policy we fully endorse: picking what’s best for your squad in the here and now. This presents the issue of Sexton’s fitness.

Farrell got the ball rolling on that one not long after the final whistle in Eden Park. The central plank in his case was that while Sexton failed the first hurdle – HIA 1 – he passed the second and hoped to pass the third.

It’s hard to know what to make of the crock that is the Head Injury Assessment. If Jeremy Loughman was able to pass it, against the Maori in Hamilton, despite showing signs of ataxia a couple of minutes earlier then it’s the red herring other fish look at as the master of high seas when it comes to deceit.

It was a relief in Auckland that Dave Heffernan, whose departure from the field was unnecessarily delayed, at least was spared having to stop off at that unreliable signpost.

Sexton must know the HIA mantra off by heart at this stage. He is on record from last year saying he won’t play if he fails the sequence of checks and will if he does. Simple as that. No grey area with grey matter. Farrell is on the same hymn sheet, line for line.

If the information given the coach by his medical staff is that the player is fit then Farrell has no choice to make: he picks his best 10.

He can’t allow himself to budget for a bashing and make two or three changes that would give game time to players he may need in the World Cup. He is duty bound to chase the prize while it’s still visible.

A few days ago in the Sunday Independent we suggested it would be useful to see a few new faces on Saturday. That’s because we can’t see the prize anymore. We were driven by the overwhelming evidence that in the space of this week New Zealand will improve by more than Ireland, so salvage what you can from the experience.

We understand perfectly why Farrell can’t be seen to follow this line.

Equally we would have understood if he said he was withdrawing his main man from the line of fire to get a second or third opinion that sending him out again on this tour really is as head-smart as the medical tests suggest. And that has nothing to do with next year's World Cup. It's planning a bit further than that.