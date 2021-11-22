The next two months will be crucial for Andy Farrell who will tune in to the provincial action from a position of comfort.

He will exist largely on a diet of interprovincial derbies and European pool clashes before naming his squad for the Six Nations at the end of January.

Ireland have greater depth in some positions than others and, for all the bullishness about their chances in the spring, there are still a few areas that could quickly become problems.

There was a clear message from the camp this month: caps must be earned.

It’s a policy that ensures there is fierce competition for places, but it could limit the scope to grow squad depth.

Farrell may well have made an assumption that injury will open up spots along the way and, sure enough, fate intervened on Sunday to get Ryan Baird and Nick Timoney game-time.

The coach will want to see a response from those inside and outside the squad who feel their face hasn’t fit.

Of prime importance is the form of his reserve props, while he will want to see Dan Leavy step up his performances and force his way into the equation.

Josh van der Flier has taken his game to another level in recent months, yet Leavy has often felt like the missing link post-2018 and there have been signs this season that he can get back to the levels he hit during that all-conquering Grand Slam campaign.

Winning a starting spot in the Leinster back-row for the European games against Bath and Montpellier is his first mission. To do so, he must fight off competition from eight quality players.

Back-row is an area of strength for Farrell who has Gavin Coombes to call on and he left the in-form Jack O’Donoghue and Paul Boyle out of his squad, but the Leavy dog would add another edge to his options.

That, perhaps, would be a luxury.

At out-half, there is still a pressing need to get quality minutes into Joey Carbery and Harry Byrne in the coming weeks.

Carbery returns to Munster in better nick than he came in, but he remains under pressure from Ben Healy at the province.

At Leinster, Byrne is likely to be behind his brother Ross in the pecking order, but Johnny Sexton’s knee issue will open the door.

Jack Carty got his call-up and is now ahead of Billy Burns and Ross Byrne. All three have a job on their hands to change the coach’s perception.

Conor Murray is another who needs a big few months at the Munster tiller after a mixed November, while Craig Casey must leapfrog the more experienced man at provincial level if he’s going to do it for Ireland.

At prop, Farrell raved about Tom O’Toole’s contribution on Sunday and Cian Healy has vowed to keep fighting but there is a clear drop-off between Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong and the men who back them up. Finlay Bealham did reasonably well when he came on in the Japan and New Zealand games, Dave Kilcoyne must be highly frustrated with seeing no time and is capable of stepping up.

However, the way Ireland played this November relied on the athleticism of Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Furlong.

Dan Sheehan can ably fill Kelleher’s position, but there are no like-minded players on either side and if anything happens to Furlong then Porter may have to shift across again.

At Munster, Keynan Knox has the attributes required, while Leinster’s Tom Clarkson is one to watch but they are players who need solid game-time to force their way in.

The back-three is another area Farrell will watch closely.

Simon Zebo and Jordan Larmour didn’t see a minute of action this month. While Zebo was perhaps re-acclimatising to the squad, the Leinster flyer’s star has fallen sharply since he started Farrell’s first games at full-back.

Jacob Stockdale is another who needs a big winter if he’s to force his way back in.

Considering how well the team has been playing, they’ll all be desperate to get back in and that should have a positive knock-on effect for the provincial coaches.

It means Farrell can tune into the next few weeks knowing they’ll all be looking to catch his eye.

He knows where the squad can improve and where the vulnerabilities lie – a few good performances can put Ireland in an even better spot come the spring.