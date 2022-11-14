Ireland’s Andy Farrell shortlisted for World Rugby Coach of Year as Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan earn nominations

Andy Farrell has been nominated for the World Rugby Coach of the Year award, with two of his charges, Dan Sheehan and Mack Hansen, up for the Men’s XVs Breakthrough Player of the Year gong.

Farrell, who guided his team to a Triple Crown and a series win over New Zealand before Ireland beat South Africa this month, faces stiff competition in the form of Grand Slam-winning France coach Fabien Galthié, World Cup-winning New Zealand women’s coach Wayne Smith and beaten finalist Simon Middleton.

Hansen and Sheehan are up against Italy’s brilliant back Ange Capuozzo and England flier Henry Arundell.

The nominees for the Player of the Year awards, male and female, will be released this evening, with Josh van der Flier expected to be on it.

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui has been nominated for the Women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Monaco on Sunday.

World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year in partnership with Tudor

Henry Arundell (ENG)

Ange Capuozzo (ITA)

Mark Hansen (IRE)

Dan Sheehan (IRE)

World Rugby Coach of the Year

Andy Farrell, Ireland Men's 15s

Fabien Galthié, France Men's 15s

Simon Middleton England Women's 15s

Wayne Smith, New Zealand Women's 15s

World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Maud Muir (ENG)

Vitalina Naikore (FIJ)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (NZL)

Ruby Tui (NZL)