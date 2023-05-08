Ireland Women’s Sevens on Olympic mission after Six Nations flop

Ireland’s Sevens side will bid to shed aside the traumatic travails of their XV colleagues as they continue their qualification quest for a maiden Olympic Games.

Ireland’s squad features a host of players who were unable to contribute as the Six Nations campaign ended up with a dismal wooden spoon, a departed coach and relegation to the third tier of world rugby for the next two years.

With just one round of the 2023 Series remaining, Ireland Women currently occupy the fourth and final automatic qualification berth for Paris 2024, as the race for qualification goes down to the wire at Toulouse’s Stade Ernest Wallon (May 12-14).

After six dramatic rounds of action, New Zealand, Australia and USA have secured their place at next summer’s Olympics, with Ireland, Fiji and Great Britain vying for that final golden ticket to the Games ahead of this weekend’s France Sevens.

Ireland Women are sitting in fifth place in the overall World Series standings (64), two points ahead of sixth place Fiji (62) and four ahead of Great Britain (60).

As France, the Olympic hosts, are set to finish fourth, fifth place would be enough for Ireland Women to achieve the ultimate goal of qualification.

Head coach Allan Temple Jones has selected a strong 13-player squad for Toulouse, as they prepare to face Australia, hosts France and Brazil in Friday and Saturday’s Pool action.

Lucy Mulhall will captain the team once again, with the experience of Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood and Eve Higgins set to be crucial on a high-stakes weekend.

Ireland Women open their France Sevens campaign against the host nation on Friday morning (10.28am Irish time), before going head-to-head with Australia under the lights in Toulouse (7.05pm). They conclude their pool games against Brazil on Saturday morning (9.43am).

After two near misses, Ireland Women have worked incredibly hard in recent years to put themselves in this position heading into the final leg of the 2023 Series, but Murphy Crowe says the squad need to remain focused on the task ahead this week.

“It’s important we didn’t get side tracked by what’s at stake,” the winger said ahead of the squad’s departure for Toulouse.

“We all know the target is Olympic qualification but for us the focus must remain on the process this week and ensuring we produce our best performance of the season.

“While there is a lot riding on the outcome in Toulouse, we know it is not the be-all and end-all as we still have two more potential routes for Olympic qualification, but the Series offers the first and that’s our big target this week. We are in a good place and have put in some good work over the last couple of weeks to go out and fight for every inch.”

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC) Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC) Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC) Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC) Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC) Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC) Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC) Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC) Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC) Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC) Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC) Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt) Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Fixtures

Friday

Ireland Women v France – 10.28am (Irish time)

Ireland Women v Australia – 7.05pm

Saturday

Ireland Women v Brazil – 9.43am