Ireland women’s coach John McKee: We will be very competitive against France

Ireland coaching team, from left, Backs coach Niamh Briggs, Head Coach Greg McWilliams, Senior Coach John McKee and Scrum coach Denis Fogarty during a Ireland Women's Rugby squad training session at IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Senior coach John McKee says he cannot put a time-frame on when the Ireland women’s team will be competing with the top sides again, but he believes they will be “very, very competitive” against France at Musgrave Park on Saturday.

Ireland are fifth in the Six Nations table following their 31-5 first-round defeat to Wales last Saturday and this is McKee’s first Six Nations as part of Greg McWilliams’s management team after he joined as a consultant for last August’s tour of Japan.

With England and France dominating the top two positions in the table since 2020, the manner of the defeat in Cardiff last weekend would appear to show that Wales have now opened a gap on Ireland. McKee is unsure how long it will take for Ireland to compete with the top teams again.

“It’s very hard to put a time-frame on it. I think we’ve got a very interesting mix of players.

“We’ve got quite a strong core experienced group who can compete with anyone in the Six Nations. And we’ve got a very exciting young group coming through,” said McKee, a former coach with the Fiji and Tonga men’s teams.

“That’s quite a learning curve for some of them when you think 12 or 18 months ago, they were playing U-18s. So, to put a time-frame on it, you can’t. But I’ve got a lot of faith in what I’ve seen since I’ve been here in the young players that are coming through.

“There’s already been talk about playing some extra games in the summer to give those players some more games because the more they play at the highest level, the faster their development will be.”

McKee didn’t give a definitive injury update on players but expects to have “pretty much a full complement” at training tomorrow.

While the defeat to Wales initially hurt the confidence of players, McKee expects an improved performance for the visit of the World Cup semi-finalists.

“Saturday night, the reflections after the game, yeah, there was a dent in the confidence. As a group, with the senior players and the coaching staff, and analysing the game and narrowing the things we need to work on, we realise that the gap is not huge. I believe totally that we’re going to be very, very competitive this week.”

Ireland are up against it to finish third in the table and qualify for the top tier of the new global competition, the WXV, later this year. But McKee believes it is still all to play for.

“Despite the result, I think the Six Nations is still very open. That’s a nice goal to have and we’ve got to focus on each game. Win on Saturday in Cork, it puts us in a good position. So that’s what we need to focus on and not be in a situation where we’re trying to chase games at the end.” ​

McWilliams names his team to play France tomorrow. Winger Aoife Doyle had special praise for one Six Nations debutante in Cardiff.

“When Dannah O’Brien came off the bench, she did absolutely brilliant. She relieved a lot of pressure for the backs. She opened up a lot of space for them – she’s a key part also to next weekend against France. There’s a lot more to come from both the backs and the forwards. That was not a true reflection of our squad so we’re hoping to right the wrongs on Saturday.”