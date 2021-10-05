Ireland will be big winners from Leinster prop switch says coach McBryde

The idea of pairing Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong in the same front-row has been on Robin McBryde's mind ever since he arrived at Leinster in 2019. It's getting closer to reality.

Yesterday, Furlong was among the returning Lions stepping up preparations as the squad were put through their paces at Energia Park and he's come back into a very different looking front-row set-up.

Porter has worn the No 1 shirt for the first two games of the season, while new man Michael Ala'a'atoa has been keeping his tighthead slot warm. Furlong's long-term scrummaging companion Cian Healy has been trying his hand at something new.

At 33 and after 109 Ireland caps on the loosehead side, the veteran has come off the bench on the tighthead side and earned his team two penalties in the wins over the Bulls and the Dragons.

It's early days and it hasn't all been plain sailing, but McBryde believes the investment will pay off.

"It's a conversation regarding Andrew that's been ongoing since I arrived here really," he said.

"You want your best players on the pitch and everyone is aware of the battle between Tadhg and Andrew for the tighthead shirt both here at Leinster and with Ireland as well.

"They're both great players and you want your best players on the pitch at the same time, so you look at the strength in depth nationally and where that next player is going to come from.

"I think it's going well with Andrew, I'm really happy with how it's gone in the first couple of games. He's still learning, obviously, even though he's had exposure previously on the loosehead. It doesn’t come natural, but the more time that he spends there I think the better he will get.

"Then from a national perspective, when you look at the next World Cup, which is only two years away, if you've got a couple of props who can cover both sides of the scrum, it means you can maybe have an extra member in your 31-man squad and that's gold really.

"It's going well and he is great to work with, Andrew. Regarding his nature, he is very open-minded and he just gets on with it. He has been great."

McBryde believes the move can help Healy make a fourth World Cup in France.

"At this moment in time, I don't see a reason why not. He has earned two penalties in the opening rounds, some good penalties as well on our own ball where we've really gone after them," he said.

"Again, Cian put his hand up and volunteered basically to give it a crack on the other side. With the experience that he's got, he's hands-down strong enough, but his mental application to things - he tends to just get on with it.

"He's not going to get every scrum right so when he does have a bad one, he's just got to dust himself off, say he didn't get it right, and go again. That's what's key when you are learning things for the first time there.

"He's been great. Both of them have been very open-minded and are taking on board and embracing the opportunity they've been given to explore different sides of the scrum."

Leinster yesterday confirmed the appointment of Denis Leamy as their contact skills coach.

The former Munster back-row has been working at the province for two years, so his heritage isn't as much of a factor as some might imagine and McBryde says he's settled in well.

"Brilliant, he's coming from a background of vast experience and success as well, so he's already got that in his armoury," he said.

"He's presented on a couple of occasions already now, so it's great to see him, the messages have been very clear, delivered with a passion as well, with the knowledge that he's got. The pictures he's been showing are very good.

"I'm really looking forward to working alongside Denis and learning from him.

"There's not that many opportunities to coach a top-flight team anywhere in the world, so when the opportunity comes you've got to grasp it, really, and you've got to put your allegiances to one side and look forward to working with the playing group that you've got here.

"I don't think anyone would turn it down.

"I think it will be a good learning experience for Denis as well. I'm not aware of any ribbing, I don't believe he's the only one who's got a bit of a Munster background in here."