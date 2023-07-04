Ireland vs Fiji, U20 Rugby World Cup: Richie Murphy’s side win final pool game in tragic circumstances

Home > Sport > Rugby Ireland vs Fiji, U20 Rugby World Cup: Richie Murphy’s side win final pool game in tragic circumstancesThe Ireland team wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence in memory of the late Munster Rugby elite performance officer Greig Oliver, father of U20 squad member Jack Oliver, and the recent tragedy on the Greek island of Ios involving two pupils from St Michael's College in Dublin, Max Wall and Andrew O'Donnell.Will SlatteryToday at 13:53Ireland vs Fiji in the U20 Rugby World Cup kicks off at 12.30pm. Latest RugbyIreland vs Fiji, U20 Rugby World Cup: Richie Murphy’s side win final pool game in tragic circumstancesTánaiste Micheál Martin leads tributes for Munster rugby coach Greig Oliver following his tragic death in Cape TownRichie Murphy rotates for Fiji clash as ‘devastated’ Ireland U-20 side cope with tragedy‘Unspeakable tragedy’ – Munster Rugby coach Greig Oliver dies in paragliding accident in Cape TownKyle Sinckler once known for arrests and bans finds spirituality: ‘Saging and crystals keep me out of trouble’Destiny of Irish young guns is in their own handsNew biennial tournament for Six Nations and Sanzaar teams revealed as rugby calendar faces big changes England coach Steve Borthwick announces 41-man World Cup training squadJohnny Sexton could face ban after he and Leinster are hit with misconduct charges following Champions Cup finalIreland power their way to important bonus point win over Australia to keep U-20 World Cup dreams aliveShow more Top StoriesCommentAoife Barry: Twitter was already going downhill, but under Elon Musk it’s the pitsRugbyIreland vs Fiji, U20 Rugby World Cup: Richie Murphy’s side win final pool game in tragic circumstancesCrimeEXCLUSIVE | Teen joyrider’s threat to provoke gardaí into lethal motorway chaseMovies‘My ambition sort of disappeared when I had kids’: Stuart Townsend on family, money, Hollywood and coming home to make his latest movie Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsKylie Minogue ‘feeling incredibly lucky’ on 35th anniversary of debut album15:30VideosWimbledon: Day one wrap15:26Middle EastLATEST | Palestinian car and knife attacker injures eight in Tel Aviv as death toll from Israeli raids rises to 1015:22TechnologyIrish DPC says that Meta’s new Twitter rival, Threads, won’t be launched in EU15:18Irish BusinessFinance Minister Michael McGrath says ‘public investment fund’ for infrastructure on the way in next budget15:14Premier LeagueBreaking | Nathan Collins seals move to Brentford in reported £23million deal15:10Music‘I think I was very unmarriageable material. I hate being pinned down. I don’t think it changed me’ – singer-songwriter Leslie Dowdall15:10CommentConor Skehan: Ireland leads the world – let’s shout it from the rooftops 15:00HurlingKilkenny v Clare: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know15:00CommentColum Kenny: Reform the state broadcaster and let overpaid stars shine elsewhere15:00