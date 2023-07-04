Live | 

Ireland vs Fiji, U20 Rugby World Cup: Richie Murphy’s side play final pool game in tragic circumstances

The Ireland team wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence in memory of the late Munster Rugby elite performance officer Greig Oliver, father of U20 squad member Jack Oliver, and the recent tragedy on the Greek island of Ios involving two pupils from St Michael's College in Dublin, Max Wall and Andrew O'Donnell.

Will Slattery

Ireland vs Fiji in the U20 Rugby World Cup kicks off at 12.30pm.