Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final between Ireland and New Zealand will be a mouth-watering affair in Tokyo. Here's all you need to know about the much-awaited clash.

Ireland v New Zealand: Everything you need to know about tomorrow's RWC quarter-final clash

When is it on?

Saturday October 19 at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan.

What time is it on?

The match kicks off at 11.15am Irish time, which will be 7.15pm local time.

How can I watch it?

RTÉ 2, Eir Sport and ITV will all be broadcasting the match live, and before that, all three channels will be beaming England's eagerly-anticipated quarter-final clash with Australia (kick-off 8.15am Irish time).

If you can't get to see it, don't worry as you can also follow the action as it happens on Independent.ie's Liveblog.

The history

Since their first enounter in November 1905 at Lansdowne Road, Ireland had tried many times to beat the famed All Blacks.

It took 111 years to banish that hoodoo as Ireland ran out 40-29 victors over New Zealand at Soldier Field, Chicago on November 5, 2016.

New Zealand gained revenge for that defeat on Irish soil only 14 days later, beating Joe Schmidt's men 21-9 at the Aviva Stadium.

With the monkey of never having beat the All Blacks off their backs, Ireland beat New Zealand again and this time on Irish soil last November, winning 16-9 in a breathless encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

In all, Ireland and New Zealand have met 31 times, with Ireland winning twice, the All Blacks claiming 28 victories and one drawn game, that 10-10 stalemate at Lansdowne Road in November 1973.

The teams

Ireland: R Kearney; K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Stockdale; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong; I Henderson, James Ryan; Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander. Reps: N Scannell, D Kilcoyne, A Porter, T Beirne, R Ruddock, Luke McGrath, J Carbery, J Larmour.

New Zealand: B Barrett; S Reece, J Goodhue, A Lienert-Brown, G Bridge; R Mo'unga, A Smith; J Moody, C Taylor, N Laulala; B Retallick, S Whitelock; A Savea, S Cane, K Read. Reps: D Coles, O Tuungaafsi, A Ta'avao, S Barrett, M Todd, TJ Perenara, SB Williams, J Barrett.

Online Editors