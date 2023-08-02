Ireland v Italy: What time, what channel and all you need to know

Head coach Andy Farrell during Ireland rugby squad training at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland begin their World Cup warm-up this weekend with a visit from Italy. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the at the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road with an 8.00pm kick-off on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Johnny Sexton is the only player from Ireland’s 41-man squad to be unavailable as he begins his three-match ban. We’ll bring you confirmed team news on Independent.ie as soon as it’s announced on Thursday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE2. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Rúaidhrí O'Connor has been talking to Paul O’Connell and Cian Tracey to Tadhg Beirne ahead of the game.

The Left Wing podcast is back for another season as Will Slattery, Luke Fitzgerald and Rúaidhrí O'Connor look ahead to Ireland's World Cup warm-up matches.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the team on Twitter @SlatteryWill @RuaidhriOC and @lukefitz11.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

What are the odds?

Ireland are unbackable favourites at 1/50 with Italy 22/1 and the draw is 50/1.