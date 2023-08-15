Ireland v England: What time, what channel and all you need to know

Ireland continue their World Cup warm-up this weekend with a visit from England. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place on Saturday at Aviva Stadium with a 5.30pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Johnny Sexton remains unavailable as he continues his three-match ban. Jack Conan did not travel to the squad’s training camp in Portugal after picking up a foot injury against Italy and is likely to miss out as a result.

Owen Farrell will be missing for England after his red card against Wales last weekend.

We’ll bring you confirmed team news on Independent.ie as soon as it’s announced later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTÉ2. The game is also being streamed live on the RTÉ Player.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Cian Tracey has looked at a tale of two out-halves as Romain Ntamack’s injury and Owen Farrell’s red card leave France and England reeling ahead of the World Cup. And Cian has also the below piece on Ireland out-half Ross Byrne who is vying with Jack Crowley for the chance to start in Sexton’s absence.

The Left Wing podcast is back for another season and Will Slattery, Luke Fitzgerald and Rúaidhrí O'Connor looked back on Ireland's opening World Cup warm-up match against Italy. There’ll be a new episode on Independent.ie later in the week.

What are the odds?

Ireland are heavy favourites at 1/12 with England 7/1 and the draw is 25/1.