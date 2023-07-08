Ireland U20 v South Africa U20: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Andrew Osborne of Ireland, right, reacts after scoring a try during the U20 Rugby World Cup match win over Fiji at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Photo by Nic Bothma/Sportsfile

Ireland’s U20s take on their South African counterparts in a World Cup semi-final this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the at the Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town with a 3.30pm Irish time kick-off on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

Ireland: Henry McErlean; Andrew Osborne, Hugh Gavin, John Devine, James Nicholson; Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne; Paddy McCarthy, Gus McCarthy, Ronan Foxe; Charlie Irvine, Conor O'Tighearnaigh; Diarmuid Mangan, Ruadhan Quinn, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, George Hadden, Fiachna Barrett, Evan O'Connell, Dan Barron, Oscar Cawley, Matthew Lynch, Sam Berman.

South Africa: Hakeem Kunene; Jurenzo Julius, Katlego Letebele, Ethan Hooker, Michael Annies; Jean Smith, Imad Khan; Corné Lavagna, Juann Else, Dian Heunis; Coetzee le Roux, JF van Heerden; Paul de Villiers, Ghudian van Reenen, Corné Beets.

Replacements: SJ Kotze, Phatu Ganyane, Zachary Porthen, Jannes Potgieter, Abulele Ndabambi, Asad Moos, Damian Markus, Regan Izaks.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two. The game is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

It has been a very emotional week for Ireland with the tragic deaths of St Michael's schoolboys Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall in Greece followed by that of Munster coach Greig Oliver, father of Ireland squad member Jack, in a paragliding accident in Cape Town.

Sinéad Kissane.brings you the latest from the squad below, while Will Slattery penned this piece after the team’s win over Fiji.

What are the odds?

Ireland are favourites at 1/3 with the hosts 12/5 and the draw after 80 minutes is 20/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Richie Murphy:

“The kicking game is going to be massive. South Africa don’t tend to play that much at their end so trying to get some pressure through onto their kickers and then what to do with the ball when we receive it at our end is going to be really important. We’ve always been the team that tried to play to space. We won’t change. But sometimes the space is in the backfield.

“We’re fully aware of a semi-final of a World Cup about what kind of rugby cup rugby looks like. We’ve a team that’s able to adapt to that pretty well.”

Bafana Nhleko:

“We wanted some consistency and continuity, and we are hoping that the good second half effort against Argentina will spill over into the match against Ireland.

“We found our way in the second spell and hopefully we can use that momentum against the Irish.

“It is tough if you are always behind the eight ball and chasing the game as we have been in our last two matches, so we believe by staying with the same group that came through against Argentina will stand us in good stead.

“We know Ireland is an extremely consistent side – both in performance, selection and their style of play – and we did not want to tinker too much ourselves as we have found some of the same in the last match.”