Ireland U20 v France U20: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Ireland’s U20s take on their French counterparts in the World Cup final this week. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the at the Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town with a 6.00pm Irish time kick-off on Friday.

What’s the team news?

Richie Murphy has made one change to his side with the return of James McNabney to blindside flanker following his suspension for a high tackle earlier in the tournament. Diarmuid Mangan shifts from blindside flanker to second row.

Ireland: H McErlean, A Osborne, H Gavin, J Devine, J Nicholson, S Prendergast, F Gunne; P McCarthy, G McCarthy, R Foxe, D Mangan, C O’Tighearnaigh, J McNabney, R Quinn, B Gleeson.

Replacements: M Clein, G Hadden, F Barrett, C Irvine, E O’Connell, O Cawley, M Lynch, S Berman.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two. The game is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media Player and on World Rugby's YouTube channel.

It has been a very emotional tournament for Ireland with the tragic deaths of St Michael's schoolboys Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall in Greece followed by that of Munster coach Greig Oliver, father of Ireland squad member Jack, in a paragliding accident in Cape Town.

Sinéad Kissane.brings you a profile of the team’s manager Richie Murphy below, while Will Slattery penned this piece after the team’s win over South Africa.

What are the odds?

France are favourites at 2/7 with Ireland 5/2 and the draw after 80 minutes is 50/1.

What’s the coach saying?

Richie Murphy:

“The entire group are fully focused on producing our best performance of the season on Friday night because we know we’ll need it against a very strong France team. We have made good progress throughout the tournament but we will need to fine-tune all areas of our game for the final.

“The players and staff are excited about the challenge ahead and we look forward to representing Ireland in the World Rugby U20 Championship final. The level of support we have received from back home throughout has been incredible and a major boost for everyone, and we will do everything to finish the season on the ultimate high.”