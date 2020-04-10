Ireland U20 starlet Dan Kelly opts to remain in England as he signs for Leicester Tigers

Ireland U-20 centre Dan Kelly has opted to remain in England having signed for Leicester Tigers for next season.

The Manchester born 18-year-old played a big part in Noel McNamara's team’s unbeaten run through the Six Nations earlier this spring before the shut-down curtailed their Grand Slam tilt.

The powerful midfielder qualifies to play for Ireland through his grandparents who hail from Dublin, while he excelled in rugby league before switching to union.

Formerly a member of the Sale Sharks academy, he spent this season playing for Loughborough Students and ex-Ireland full-back Geordan Murphy has offered him a route back into the professional ranks with the Tigers, despite apparent interest from Connacht.

Whether the switch impacts his international allegiances remains to be seen, but Murphy was delighted him to add him to his squad.

"Dan is a no-nonsense, talented young player who we are delighted to have joining the club next season," he said.

"He has been one of the stars for Loughborough Students this season after impressing on his way up the ranks of the game.

"His call-up to the Irish 20s was well deserved and helped to add to his progression which we are confident he will continue with us in Leicester from next season."

Kelly told the club website he was excited at the move.

"It's not just a professional club, it’s one with such history behind them and the overall culture is the point of difference," he said.

"They breed success over years and hopefully I can follow in the footsteps of those who have been before me.

"They are building something special at Tigers, you can tell, and the demands are that if you are lucky enough to be there, you're there for a reason and have got to put 100% and always do everything you can to improve yourself and improve Leicester as a collective."

