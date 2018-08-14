Sport Rugby

Tuesday 14 August 2018

Ireland U20 boss Noel McNamara begins three-month stint in New Zealand

Ireland U20's head coach Noel McNamara Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
The IRFU have confirmed that Ireland U-20s coach Noel McNamara has begun a three-month stint with New Zealand club North Harbour for their upcoming Mitre 10 Cup campaign.

The IRFU High Performance Unit want to take their coaches out of their comfort zone and McNamara’s move follows the likes of Ronan O’Gara, Felix Jones, Girvan Dempsey and Jared Payne spending time with the Ireland coaching team.

The Clare native will return to his role as Ireland U-20s head and also to Leinster’s development squad.

Elsewhere, former Connacht hooker Ethienne Reynecke is in intensive care after he suffered a stroke.

