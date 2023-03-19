Sam Prendergast of Ireland, centre, celebrates with Hugh Gavin, 11, after he scored their fifth try during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match against England at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Two Grand Slams in the space of 24 hours. Pause for a moment and allow that to sink in. These truly are special times for Irish rugby.

The Ireland U-20s followed the lead of their senior counterparts in completing the clean sweep by edging England in front of a heaving crowd at a sold-out Musgrave Park.

For the second year running, Ireland were crowned Grand Slam champions in Cork, a historic achievement, with key forward trio Diarmuid Mangan, Conor O’Tighearnaigh and James McNabney part of both successful campaigns.

This latest title means Ireland have won three U-20s Grand Slams in five years, and when you consider they were on course for another in 2020 before the pandemic scuppered their hopes, it really underlines the country’s recent dominance at this level.

Under Richie Murphy’s expert guidance, Ireland didn’t just beat all before them, they did so in thrilling style, scoring 32 tries and 239 points in five games, while collecting 24 from a possible 25 points, just like Andy Farrell’s side.

The gritty win also ensured it was a special weekend for the Sexton family, as a day after his older brother Johnny captained Ireland to the country’s fourth senior Grand Slam whilst becoming the all-time highest Six Nations points scorer, Mark was part of the U-20s coaching team.

Two tries each from the outstanding Brian Gleeson and Hugh Gavin, along with scores from George Hadden and Fintan Gunne, set Ireland on their way.

Sam Prendergast had a target on his back every time Ireland’s key play-maker got on the ball, with some of England’s play right on the edge.

Even in the slippery conditions, the backs showed more of their exciting potential, with Henry McErlean excellent again at full-back, while John Devine packed a serious punch in midfield.

Up front, the pack underlined the kind of physical dominance that has been a hallmark of Ireland’s victorious campaign, with Paddy McCarthy, Ruadhán Quinn and Gleeson at the heart of a big collective effort.

Just as it was at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, England’s discipline was poor, with a second-half red and yellow card seriously hampering their cause.

Ireland had to overcome some early nerves, even after making a dream start. England made a mess of the opening kick-off, which allowed Ireland to build through the phases. They stayed patient, Mangan making a big carry, until the gap opened up out wide. Prendergast didn’t need a second invitation to float a lovely pass for Gavin to have an easy run-in after just three minutes.

England grew in confidence and Sam Harris brought them level with a well-worked set-piece try. Sam Harris’ easy conversion pushed his side 7-5 in front midway through the half, but Ireland hit back.

Harris missed the chance to add a penalty and he was made to pay as shortly after, the Irish pack did a number on England. Another scintillating break led to a penalty, and Ireland set up the maul from the lineout and drove over, with Gleeson dotting down.

Prendergast bisected the posts with the touchline conversion to put Ireland into a 12-7 lead, which they held until the break.

England thought they were over immediately after the restart after captain Lewis Chessum, younger brother of Leicester and England lock Ollie, blocked down Gunne’s box-kick, but the TMO correctly ruled that he failed to get controlled, downward pressure on the ball.

Read More

It was a major let-off for Ireland but having survived, they eased their way into the half and almost got over for their second try until Elliott, who was sin-binned, deliberately knocked on Prendergast’s pass.

Ireland weren’t to be denied when the pack again caused major damage, as Hadden marked a fine performance with a try from close-range.

Things soon went from bad to worse for 14-man England when out-half Monty Bradbury was shown a red card for dangerously upending McErlean.

Ireland made their numerical advantage count, as Gleeson powered over for his second try to secure the bonus point, Prendergast’s conversion putting one hand on the title.

A Harris penalty brought England back to 24-10 but Prendergast turned on the style, arrowing a cross-field kick for Gavin to score his second try, with the out-half adding the extras for a 31-10 lead with 20 minutes left.

England got over for two consolation tries through Joe Jenkins and Elliott, converted by Sam Worsley, but fittingly Ireland had the final say when Gunne darted over late on.

This was another memorable day for Irish rugby, as the full-time whistle sparked jubilant celebrations.

No doubt Farrell was watching on, excited about the prospect of welcoming many of these young stars into the senior squad over the coming years.

The future is bright.

Ireland U-20s – H McErlean (A Osborne 52-60); J Nicholson (Osborne 60), H Cooney, J Devine (H West 67), H Gavin; S Prendergast, F Gunne (O Cawley 79); G Hadden (G Morris 67), G McCarthy (capt) (D Sheahan 79), P McCarthy (F Barrett 67); D Mangan (J Hopes 70), C O'Tighearnaigh; J McNabney, R Quinn (L Molony 63), B Gleeson.

England U-20s – S Harris (S Worsley 67); C Cleaves, R Ma’asi-White (J Jenkins 55), J Woodward, T Elliott; M Bradbury, C Bracken (B Thomas 67); A McArthur (A Opoku-Fordjour 54), F Theobald-Thomas (N Jibulu 54), A Fasogbon (T Hoyt 54); D Eite (R Carmichael 67), L Chessum; F Carnduff (T Woodman 60), G Fisilau, C Cunningham-South.

Ref: AJ Jacobs (South Africa)