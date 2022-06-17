Ireland U-20 squad named for tough summer series in Italy against France, South Africa and England

This year's U-20s Grand Slam winning captain Reuben Crothers will once again lead Ireland in the upcoming U-20 Summer Series, which will take place in Italy.

Riche Murphy's youngsters, who swept all before them throughout an outstanding Six Nations campaign, will face tough opposition in France, South Africa and England.

The Ireland U-20s head coach has called up a number of players who impressed for the U-19s against France earlier this season, while Murphy can name the likes of Conor O'Tighearnaigh, James McCormick, Aitzol King and Fionn Gibbons following their starring roles during the memorable Six Nations win.

The squad have been preparing for the tournament during a series of recent camps at the IRFU High-Performance Centre, and Murphy's side will depart for Italy on Tuesday ahead of their campaign opener against France at the Payanini Centre in Verona on Friday, June 24 (kick-off 8pm, Irish time).

Ireland will then face South Africa in their second Pool A outing on Wednesday, June 28 (kick-off 8pm, Irish time), before going head-to-head with Six Nations rivals England on Tuesday, July 5 (kick-off 5pm, Irish time).

"It has been great to be back in camp over the last couple of weeks, building towards the Summer Series,” Murphy said.

“Underage rugby is all about development and helping this group understand what it takes to be a professional player and the next month provides us with the opportunity to develop further.

"It has been a long season, and unfortunately, a number of players from our Six Nations campaign have been ruled out, but that provides others with opportunity, and it will be brilliant to see our squad depth tested, to grow our player base and reward those who performed well for the Ireland U-19s over the Easter period.

"We have some formidable opposition in the shape of France, South Africa and England with tight turnarounds between matches and it will be a tough test for us, but the group are really excited about the challenge."

Ireland U-20s Squad for 2022 Summer Series

Forwards (18):

Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Conor O'Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Dominic Rhys Hey (Gloucester Hartpury Rugby/IQ Rugby)

George Hadden (Gorey RFC/Leinster)

George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby)

James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Joseph Mawhinney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Kieran Ryan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster)

Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Ronan O'Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)

Scott Wilson (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster)

Backs (13):

Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Andrew O'Mahony (UCC RFC/Munster)

Daniel Hawkshaw (Clontarf RFC/Leinster)

David Dooley (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

Dylan O'Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

George Coomber (UCC RFC/Munster)

Michael Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Reece Malone (Loughborough University/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster RFC/Munster).

Ireland U20s Fixtures:

France v Ireland, Payanini Centre, Verona, Friday, June 24, 8pm

Ireland v South Africa, Payanini Centre, Verona, Wednesday, June 29, 8pm

Ireland v England, Payanini Centre, Verona, Tuesday, July 5, 8pm.