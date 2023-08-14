Ireland to kick off new WXV tournament against Kazakhstan in Dubai

Dorothy Wall will be a key player for Ireland in the new WXV competition. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Newly-appointed head coach Scott Bemand will oversee Ireland’s WXV3 challenge by kicking off against Kazakhstan on October 13 in Dubai.

World Rugby has unveiled the schedule for WXV, the new women’s international 15s competition designed to increase the competitiveness, reach and impact of elite women’s rugby.

The three-level tournament will see 27 fixtures played across three host countries, with Ireland set to play in Dubai’s Sevens Stadium.

Ireland have found themselves in the bottom division of the new tournament on the back of their poor Six Nations campaign.

Following their opening clash with Kazakhstan, Bemand’s side will face Colombia on the second weekend of action and will round out the tournament against Spain on October 28.

The women’s season kicked off last at the weekend with the start of the interpros, which saw wins for Munster and Connacht and starring roles for several Irish contracted players.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 14th August

World Rugby Chief of Women’s Rugby, Sally Horrox said:

“WXV represents the start of a new era for women’s rugby with the three-level tournament model providing opportunities for the best athletes around the world to show their skills on the international stage.

"We’ve seen the rapid development of the women’s game in recent years and WXV will push it to another level again.

“We’re really proud of the exciting array of fixtures on offer and I’ve no doubt we are in for a thrilling competition with some exhilarating matchups on the pitch set to follow.

“A big thank you to all our hosts. We can’t wait to visit your countries and see the world’s best players compete in these fantastic venues and a huge congratulations to all the teams that have qualified.

"The stage is now set and we look forward to many memorable moments ahead across October and November.”

Ireland WXV fixtures:

Ireland vs Kazakhstan, October 13, Dubai

Ireland vs Colombia, October 21, Dubai

Ireland vs Spain, October 28, Dubai