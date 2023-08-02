Ireland to have players’ names on rugby jerseys for the first time ahead of Italy warm-up

Ireland players (left to right) Tom O’Toole, Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan during Ireland rugby squad training at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin yesterday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The IRFU have announced that players’ names will appear on the back of Ireland jerseys for the first time, when Andy Farrell‘s side kick off their World Cup warm-up games against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night (8.0).

In a move that is designed to increase player recognition and grow profiles, Ireland will follow the likes of England, Scotland and Wales in having player names on jerseys.

The decision may not sit well with some supporters as it goes against the tradition of the sport, but stakeholders believe it is an important move that can help attract new fans.

It remains to be seen if teams will have player names on the their jerseys for the upcoming World Cup.

“As we count down towards the opening game of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series this Saturday, we’re excited to announce that players’ names will be on our new Canterbury match kit for the first time during this Series,” IRFU Head of Commercial, Jessica Long commented.

“We hope this will help further engage new audiences by increasing player recognition.”