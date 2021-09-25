Ireland to handle stress and advance

And so the moment of truth arrives for Ireland’s senior women, a World Cup destiny not entirely within their own hands, but still close enough to touch.

Their efforts this evening will largely influence whether the momentous occasion provides them with the clarity of the positive result or the uncertain fug of failure and its multitude of reasons.

The pressure seems an almost inordinate burden, bequeathed to them by years of official neglect and the shortcomings of some predecessors in green who are no longer around.

The dulling pain of 2017’s failure, which has necessitated this month’s slow bicycle race to the final European qualification place for next year’s global showpiece, has seen Ireland both crumple beneath the pressure and respond stirringly to it.

There is a sense that this side may benefit from the experience of this World Cup qualification tournament; but only by prevailing in it; anything else strips this side bare of all meaningful motivation for the next year.

In Parma, an opening defeat to Spain, seemingly sign-posting humiliation on a grand scale abroad while the sport dealt with primitive privations at home, was succeeded by staunch defiance against Italy.

Only an unlikely Spanish bonus-point defeat of Italy in handsome fashion can deny Ireland today, assuming Ciara Griffin’s side do the needful themselves.

Pressure can inspire or inhibit.

Were they to think too much of the consequences of defeat for the sport they represent, for the novel All-Ireland League which starts this weekend, the youth they hope to inspire, it could choke them.

“The thing with pressure is how you use it and how you mould it to suit you,” says Griffin, the hard-nosed back-row and captain.

“I take all that nearly as extra energy because it is what you are representing and what you are doing. To me, it is focusing on what we can do and not get distracted by outside influences because that can happen.” It seems like a mixed message; and confusing orders cannot be allowed today.

A variety of scenarios may confront them today but seizing their own fate offers the preferred route to success; a tentative Ireland invites calamity, as the Spanish can aver.

Ireland must replicate the intensity of last week’s defensive effort which, even if their lineout is still a shambles and their attacking gambits remain utterly without structure, can undo a Scottish side who are eminently beatable.

“There were a huge amount of positives in our defence,” says coach Adam Griggs, who will rely on the same XV that defeated Italy, as well as surmising that Claire Molloy and Lindsay Peat can provide comfort off the bench if required.

“Connections and line speed were huge for us. We were able to show high up on the field and on the edges, which then forces an attack to step back in. And as long as we were solid on the inside, we were able to shut off the Italian attack.

“We want to make sure in our defence that we force the skill and make them be as skilful as possible, and if they can’t do that, then we’re looking for turnover ball and gainline victory.”

Stopping tries is the easy bit; scoring them, aside from the mercifully regular spectacular intervention of Beibhinn Parsons, have been trickier.

“From a coaching team, that’s probably one of the more frustrating parts, that you can see what we can do with good clean ball and the skill level that the back-line have.

“I said after the first game that our backs’ core skills let them down a little bit but last week, they showed what they can do. If we can get the set-piece right, give them the platform, and we know we have the most lethal finishers in the game. Hopefully they get those opportunities this week.”

Scotland are also unchanged as they have also gathered confidence after a bruising opening. And the pattern of this fixture will be unchanged too as Ireland have won all but one of the last 15 encounters.

Ireland – E Considine; A-L Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Naoupu, B Parsons; S Flood, K Dane; L Feely, C Moloney, L Djougang, N Fryday, S Monaghan, D Wall, E McMahon, C Griffin capt. Reps : N Jones, L Peat, L Lyons, B Hogan, C Molloy, E Lane, L Mulhall, L Delany.

Scotland – C Rollie; R Lloyd, H Smith, L Thomson, M Gaffney; H Nelson, J Maxwell; L Bartlett, L Skeldon, C Belisle, E Wassell, L McMillan, R McLachlan, R Malcolm capt, J Konkel. Reps : M Wright, L Cockburn, K Dougan, S Bonar, E Gallagher, M McDonald, S Law, A Evans.

Referee – Clara Munarini (FIR).