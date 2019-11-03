Ireland will get an early chance to avenge their shock World Cup defeat to Japan in Dublin in a year's time.

Ireland will get an early chance to avenge their shock World Cup defeat to Japan in Dublin in a year's time.

Ireland to get chance of revenge at Japan in 2020 as World Rugby reveal they're considering World Cup expansion

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont this morning revealed that the Brave Blossoms will take on Andy Farrell's men during the new coach's first autumn window, with the Japanese Rugby Union confirming the fixture for November 21.

Ireland will also take on world champions South Africa and Australia in that international window, with Farrell set to take on the Wallabies twice in his first summer tour next July.

The match will be Japan's first visit to Lansdowne Road since they lost 78-9 in November 2000, having previously played at the venue during the pool stages of the 1991 World Cup when Ireland ran out 32-16 winners.

Things were very different in Shizuoka in September when Joe Schmidt's side's campaign went awry against the hosts who ran out

Japan will welcome beaten finalists England for a two-match series next summer, while they'll also face Scotland during their November tour as they look to build on their historic achievement in reaching a first World Cup quarter-final.

"There has been much talk about the future of the Brave Blossoms," Beaumont said at an end of tournament media briefing in Tokyo.

"Our message is clear, we will do everything within our power to support them and all emerging teams to get regular access and meaningful fixtures in high-level competitions. And that includes, for the Brave Blossoms, matches against England and Ireland in the next 12 months."

International Rugby Newsletter

Beaumont confirmed that the process of selecting the hosts for the 2027 and 2031 World Cups would begin in January, with the United States the strong favourites to follow France who will welcome the world in four years time.

Tournament director Alan Gilpin said that World Rugby are looking at expanding the tournament to 24 teams from 2027, a move that could allow a streamlining of the pool stages which, for player welfare reasons, take three weeks to complete."We've had the fairest match schedule we've had for any Rugby World Cup and I think that is reflected in the performances that we have seen," he said.

"It's challenging in a six-week tournament to increase those rest days any further.

"What we have got to do in the next tournament is balance those rest days across the 20 teams even more and take decisions around that.

"We will review the format of the tournament.

We have done a lot of work to see if Rugby World Cup will stay at 20 teams in the future or if we should expand it to 24 teams.

"There is some potential format improvements that that would allow. Providing the best possible environment for all of the teams to perform at their best, is the priority for every World Cup.

"There are a number of questions that come from moving to 24 teams and how we get those next four teams competitive to continue to have obviously a competitive and exciting tournament.

"So there are challenges there, that we are obviously working on with high performance programmes across a number of unions.

"We're already a six-week long tournament. That's a big window in the international rugby calendar."We don't want to exceed that window.

"We want to keep the media engaged for the whole tournament and going beyond six weeks would be challenging, so it's looking at formats with 24 teams that would fit within a six-week tournament

"We have looked at those and identified them.

"And it is really probably working with potential future hosts, looking at the costs. How do we make sure that tournament comes sustainable from a financial and a hosting perspective.

"But we have got options on that, but really we will go back to World Rugby's Council's next meeting to see if we can find a way to move forward. But not for 2023, that would be in to 2027-2031 process."

Online Editors