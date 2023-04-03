Ireland star Jordi Murphy announces he’ll retire at the end of this season

Ireland international Jordi Murphy has announced that he is to retire at the end of this season.

The Ulster back-row (31) will step away with an impressive haul of medals from his time at Leinster and playing forIreland, where he won three Six Nations including the 2018 Grand Slam and played at the 2015 and ‘19 World Cups.

Murphy started and scored in Ireland’s breakthrough win over New Zealand in Chicago in 2016, although his day was soured by a serious knee injury that saw him replaced during the first-half.

Although he’d already committed to a move north, Murphy also won the 2018 Heineken Champions Cup as the starting No 8 for his home province Leinster.

A star of Blackrock College’s 2009 Leinster Senior Schools Cup win, Murphy played for Ireland U-20s in 2010 and made his senior Leinster debut in 2011.

He was capped by Joe Schmidt away to England during Ireland’s successful 2014 Six Nations and was a regular in the Kiwi’s squads throughout his tenure as he amassed 30 caps, scoring a try in the World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina in 2015.

He played in all five games of the 2015 Six Nations win, while he came off the bench in the final two games of the 2018 campaign. His last cap came against Russia in Japan, where he was a late call-up to replace the injured Jack Conan having initially missed out on the squad.

His move to Ulster in 2018 caused a stir and he initially was a key player under Dan McFarland, but his influence has faded in recent seasons and he’s struggled to get into the side

Murphy issued a statement on social media, saying: “I feel the time is right and together with my family we are looking forward to the next chapter in our lives.

"The overwhelming feeling right now is of gratitude. For a career that I never dreamed of having. For a wife, Laura, ho has always been by my side. For a mum and dad who supported me long before becoming a professional rugby player was even an option. For family and friends who have backed me through the highs and lows of the game.

“For my agent Niall (Woods) and the team for all the off field support. For all the teammates, backroom staff and coaches, past and present, many of whom remain lifelong friends.

"To play for my boyhood club Leinster and my current club Ulster are experiences I’ll always cherish. To have represented my country will always be one of the highlights of my life.

"That being said, there’s still a lot of rugby to be played. I look forward to contributing as best I can to the team for the remainder of the season.”