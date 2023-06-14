Ireland Sevens head coach James Topping names squad for European Games

The Team Ireland Rugby 7's team, back from left, Liam McNamara, Jack Kelly, Bryan Mollen, Dylan O'Grady, Zac Ward, Gavin Mullin, Niall Comerford and Andrew Smith, with, front from left, Billy Dardis, Harry McNulty, Jordan Conroy, Mark Roche and Terry Kennedy during the European Games team day for Team Ireland – Krakow 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown, Dublin

The Ireland men's Sevens squad has been named for the upcoming European Games in Krakow, as James Topping's side bid to book their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Ireland head coach has selected an unchanged 13-player squad for the trip to Poland, where the winner of the tournament will secure their place at next summer's Games.

Harry McNulty once again captains the squad, with World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, Terry Kennedy, included having made his return to the green jersey at the opening leg of the Rugby Europe Championship last weekend.

Ireland finalised their preparations for the European Games with a strong performance in Portugal, claiming the Algarve 7s title, and they will need to be at their best in Krakow later this month (25-27 June) as 12 teams battle it out for Olympic qualification.

Topping's side are bidding to achieve back-to-back Olympic qualifications following their maiden appearance at Tokyo 2020, while Ireland Women have already made history by qualifying for their first Olympics courtesy of a fifth place finish in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Topping said: "Coming off the back of the World Series season, we have been building towards the European Games in Krakow as we bid to follow the Ireland Women and book our place at the Paris Olympics.

"As we saw in Portugal last weekend, it will be a very competitive tournament with 12 teams all heading to Poland with one ambition in mind. We know there will be no margin for error and the group understands we will need to be at our best to give ourselves the best possible chance of success."

Rugby Sevens at the European Games takes place at the Henryk Reyman Stadium in Krakow, with the Pool action kicking off on Sunday, 25th June. The Pool draw and fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.

Ireland Men's Sevens Squad

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Liam McNamara (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Lansdowne FC)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).