Ireland Sevens handed 'very challenging pool' draw in first Olympics appearance

The Ireland Sevens team will play in the Olympic tournament for the first time in Tokyo this year. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Ireland Sevens have been handed a tough pool draw for their historic first appearance at the Olympics.

Following their stunning win at the final qualifying event in Monaco earlier this month, Ireland will take on South Africa, USA and Kenya in Pool C of the Tokyo Olympics.

Ireland are familiar with their pool opponents having played against all three during the truncated 2020 World Series, while Antony Eddy’s side faced USA at the GB International 7s tournament in May.

In their last encounter, Ireland drew 19-19 with South Africa – the bronze medallists in Rio – during the Los Angeles round of the World Series in 2020, while they drew 24-24 with Kenya in Cape Town in December 2019.

The Olympic Sevens competition is set to take place from July 26-28 at Tokyo Stadium.

"After letting the emotions of the last week settle, it is all starting to get very real for the squad and today’s announcement is an exciting marker for us. It is going to be a very challenging pool but we’ve come up against those three teams regularly before and will take confidence from previous meetings," Ireland captain Billy Dardis said.

"We’ll focus on preparing for these three teams now over the coming weeks and it’s an exciting time for us. We’re really looking forward to getting over to Tokyo and stepping onto the Olympic stage."

Pool A sees a renewal of the mouth-watering rivalry between current Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series champions New Zealand and Australia.

Joining them in Pool A are Argentina, who finished sixth in Rio, alongside Olympic debutants the Republic of Korea who qualified for Tokyo by winning the Asian qualification tournament with an extra-time ‘golden point’ try to overcome Hong Kong.

In Pool B, reigning Olympic champions Fiji will face silver medallists Great Britain and hosts Japan, who finished fourth in Rio, along with Olympic debutants Canada.

“We are familiar with these teams from the World Series and the reality is there are no easy games at this level,” Eddy, the IRFU Director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby, added.

“We will prepare well for the Pool matches and look forward to each game. I think the Monaco tournament experience will put us in a good position for Tokyo.”