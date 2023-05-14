Ireland set for final World Cup warm-up against Samoa in Bayonne next August

Ireland will return to Bayonne for their final warm-up fixture before the 2023 World Cup to face Samoa.

The game has been confirmed by the Samoan Rugby Union for August 26 and completes Andy Farrell's side's schedule.

In 2007, Ireland nearly lost Brian O'Driscoll for the World Cup after the 'Battle of Bayonne' saw Eddie O'Sullivan's side play a an ill-tempered affair against the local club side as part of their preparations.

O'Driscoll was on the receiving end of a punch by lock Mikaera Tewhata that left him with a fractured sinus and at one stage he threatened to take his team off the pitch

“I’m in his (referee Wayne Barnes') ear all the time about what’s going on off the ball: he doesn’t want to hear me," he wrote in his book.

“I start losing my cool as the cynical stuff continues; he warns Paulie to keep me in check.

“An hour into it, I’ve had more than enough. I tell him my players are getting gouged, and if he doesn’t do something about it, I’m taking them off the pitch.

“Then it really kicks off.

“I’m trying to break up a bit of argy-bargy when one of their subs smacks me bang on the cheekbone with a cheap shot from a swinging right arm I don’t even see until it puts me on the deck.”

Farrell will hope that history doesn't repeat itself when they meet the Islanders who are captained by Leinster's Michael Ala'Alatoa.

Ireland take on Italy on August 5 and England on August 19, with both games at the Aviva Stadium, and will do warm weather camps in Portugal and France ahead of the tournament which kicks off against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9.