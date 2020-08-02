Ireland second row James Ryan dislocates shoulder but details sketchy on severity of injury

News has emerged that Ireland second row James Ryan has dislocated his shoulder.

It’s understood the injury occurred a few weeks ago and a Leinster spokesman said he was rehabbing the shoulder, but was unable to say whether or not Ryan had needed surgery. An update on his condition is expected tomorrow.

If Ryan didn’t go under the knife then his prospects of returning to play in the medium term would be significantly enhanced.

Leinster are due to restart their season in less than three weeks when they take on Munster in the Aviva, with Connacht playing Ulster at the same venue on the following day, 23rd August.

The Pro 14 semi-finals are fixed for the first week in September, and Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final tie with Saracens is due to go on at the Aviva on 19th September.

Online Editors