Ireland Rugby 7s book first-ever place at Olympics after shock final win over France

Ireland Men's 7s have created history by booking their place at the Tokyo Olympics after winning the final qualifying tournament in Monaco.

Two tries from the sensational Jordan Conroy helped Ireland cause a major upset by beating France 28-19 in today's final.



The team is now set to become the first Irish rugby side to compete at the Olympics.



The Sevens competition will take place from 26-28 July at Tokyo Stadium, which hosted the opening match of Rugby World Cup 2019.



After storming through the pool stages with a 100pc winning record thanks to victories over Zimbabwe (31-10), Mexico (31-0), Tonga (43-0) and Samoa (21-7), Ireland advanced to the semi-final where they took down Hong Kong (28-5), which set up the decider against a strong French side.



Not to miss their chance of booking their ticket to Tokyo, Ireland delivered an immense performance with the outstanding Terry Kennedy crossing for an early try before Conroy scored a brace and Harry McNulty sealed the deal late on to spark rapturous celebrations in green.



Ireland can now look forward to joining Argentina, Australia, Canada, Fiji, Great Britain, Japan, Kenya, Korea, New Zealand, South Africa and USA at this summer's Olympics.